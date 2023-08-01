Fubo Named Official Streaming Service Partner of WNBA’s Chicago Sky

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today that it has been named an Official Streaming Service Partner of the Chicago Sky (WNBA).

The partnership marks Fubo’s first with a WNBA team following recent marketing partnerships with Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox, Cleveland Guardians, St. Louis Cardinals and Seattle Mariners.

As Official Streaming Service Partner, Fubo will offer Sky season ticket members extended free trials while non-season ticket members will be eligible for a free 14 day trial at https://www.fubo.tv/stream/chicago-sky/.

Sky fans who subscribe to Fubo following the free trial will also be eligible for game day discounts at Wintrust Arena. Additionally, Fubo branding and information on how to subscribe will be displayed at all Sky home games including on the Jumbotron.

Fubo streams Sky games through its content partners Marquee Sports Network, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ION and NBA TV. In addition to the WNBA and its leading sports coverage, Fubo also streams popular live entertainment and news programming and features more than 40,000 TV shows and movies on-demand each month.

“We’ve always championed women’s sports at Fubo, and our partnership with the Chicago Sky lets us support the team on a deeper level,” said Alberto Horihuela, co-founder and COO, Fubo. “Cory Adelson and our performance marketing team have come up with a myriad of ways Sky fans can engage with us this season. We also look forward to welcoming fans to watch the Sky live on Fubo.”

“We’re extremely excited to introduce a new world class partner to provide greater viewership access to our fans via stream,” said Adam Fox, CEO & president, Chicago Sky. “We look forward to introducing our loyal season ticket holders to Fubo through an extended free trial, as well as providing greater access to all of our fans through the rest of the regular season and as we push towards the playoffs.”

About Chicago Sky

The 2021 WNBA Champion Chicago Sky are a professional women’s basketball team founded in 2005 by principal owner, Michael Alter. The Chicago Sky were the first independently owned women’s professional basketball team to join the WNBA and plays at the Wintrust Arena. The season runs from May-September. Call 866.SKY.WNBA or visit sky.wnba.com for more information.

About Fubo

With a mission to build the world’s leading global live TV streaming platform with the greatest breadth of premium content and interactivity, FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) aims to transcend the industry’s current TV model. The company operates Fubo in the U.S., Canada and Spain and Molotov in France.

In the U.S., Fubo is a sports-first cable TV replacement product that aggregates more than 175 live sports, news and entertainment networks and is the only live TV streaming platform with every Nielsen-rated sports channel (source: Nielsen Total Viewers, 2022). Leveraging Fubo’s proprietary data and technology platform optimized for live TV and sports viewership, subscribers can engage with the content they are watching through interactive product features like FanView, an in-video experience showcasing live game, team and player stats and scores in real time. Fubo was also the first virtual MVPD to enable simultaneous viewing of up to four live channels (Multiview on Apple TV) as well the first to stream in 4K HDR.

Ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction among Live TV Streaming Providers by J.D. Power (2022), Fubo has been called “a force in sports streaming” by Forbes, “the best streaming service for sports aficionados” by Tom’s Guide and was heralded by CNET for its “ease of use.” Learn more at https://fubo.tv.

