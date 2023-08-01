Tetra and Figment Unite to Introduce Revolutionary Staking Services in Canada

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tetra Trust Company (Tetra), a Canadian leader in digital asset custody, proudly announces its strategic partnership with Figment, the leading staking infrastructure provider. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in democratizing staking services for institutional clients while solidifying Tetra's position as the premier choice for digital asset custody in Canada.

Since its establishment in 2019, Tetra has made significant strides as Canada's only trust company licensed to custody digital assets. Boasting an exceptional team of regulatory and business experts, as well as a Board of Directors with extensive trust company experience, Tetra continues to set the standard for digital asset custody in Canada. With the expansion of its product suite to include staking services, Tetra reaffirms its commitment to growth, charting a successful path forward in the dynamic digital asset landscape.

Figment, renowned for its pioneering and industry leading staking infrastructure, serves over 250 institutional clients, including asset managers, exchanges, wallets, foundations, custodians, and large token holders. Through this strategic partnership, Tetra gains access to Figment's comprehensive staking services, unlocking unparalleled opportunities for institutional clients to earn rewards on their digital assets.

“We are thrilled to partner with Figment, a proven leader in staking infrastructure, to bring our clients an outstanding staking solution,” says Didier Lavallée, CEO at Tetra. “This partnership strengthens Tetra's position as the preferred choice for digital asset custody in Canada, proving our dedication to excellence and innovation in our field of expertise.”

Ben Spiegelman, Head of Corporate Development at Figment, stated, “The collaboration with Tetra further demonstrates our commitment to the digital asset ecosystem in Canada. By combining Tetra's renowned custody offering with Figment's leading blockchain infrastructure solution, we plan to transform staking services in Canada by delivering unmatched value to institutional clients.”

The Tetra-Figment partnership opens up a world of opportunities for institutional clients seeking to actively participate in blockchain networks and earn rewards on their digital asset holdings. The partnership places a strong emphasis on broadening access to staking services by providing secure and efficient methods for institutional clients to maximize rewards on their crypto assets.

Notably, Tetra's keys are securely located in Canada, and Figment's validators operate within the country, ensuring a strong foundation of trust and compliance within the Canadian regulatory framework. This joint commitment represents a transformative step in the digital asset landscape, further fueling the growth of the ecosystem in Canada and beyond.

To learn more about Tetra’s staking solutions, contact sales@tetratrust.com.

About Tetra Trust Company:

Founded in 2019, Tetra Trust Company is the leading trust company licensed to custody digital assets in Canada. Backed by industry giants such as WonderFi, Coinbase Ventures, Canadian Securities Exchange and others, Tetra delivers the most advanced digital asset storage technology, setting the standard for digital asset custody in the country.

About Figment:

Figment is the leading staking infrastructure provider, with over USD $3 billion in total assets staked. We provide the complete staking solution for over 250 institutional clients, including asset managers, exchanges, wallets, foundations, custodians, and large token holders, to earn rewards on their digital assets. On Ethereum, we are the largest non-custodial staking provider, with nearly 5% of staked ETH on Figment validators. Figment’s institutional staking service offers seamless point-and-click staking dashboard, portfolio reward tracking, API integrations, audited infrastructure, and slashing protection. This all leads to our mission to support the adoption, growth, and long-term success of the digital asset ecosystem. To learn more about Figment, please visit our website at figment.io.