Capco and Celonis Launch Mortgage Pipeline Management Solution

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Capco, the global technology and management consultancy, and Celonis, the pioneer and global leader in process mining, today announced a new mortgage pipeline management solution offering lenders a data-driven approach to manage their mortgage loan pipeline, resulting in continuous process improvement, risk mitigation and cost reduction.

The solution leverages Capco's housing finance advisory expertise and the Celonis Execution Management System (EMS) to enable lenders to effectively manage the loan operations processes end-to-end. The benefits of the solution include:

Improved client experience through efficient management of mortgage loan turn-times and related processes

through efficient management of mortgage loan turn-times and related processes Actionable insights on loan volumes, responsibilities, team workloads, bottlenecks, and the status of individual loans

on loan volumes, responsibilities, team workloads, bottlenecks, and the status of individual loans Views into past performance to identify best practices and drive further process improvements

Management of key performance indicators (KPIs) and risk & compliance targets through the incorporation of auto-notifications and loan prioritization.

Tapping into real-life demands, scenarios, and feedback drawn from Capco’s banking clients, the solution connects to a lender’s loan origination system (LOS). Through the Celonis EMS, it leverages real-time data, process intelligence and targeted actions to create a holistic solution for effective mortgage loan management, providing better employee and customer experiences.

Pushpak Das Purkayastha, Partner at Capco, said: “Current macroeconomic conditions are dictating lenders’ need to transform and improve their efficiency ratios more than ever. Our new solution is specifically designed to tackle that need and help lenders unlock new levels of process efficiency, maximize ROI, reduce operational risk, and provide seamless customer experience within just a matter of weeks of adoption.”

Joaquim Nogueria, Customer Transformation Advisor for Banking at Celonis, said: “With the Mortgage Pipeline Management solution, not only can we streamline the process, but gain full transparency and see exactly what's happening. This unprecedented visibility enables compliance with internal standards and risk management rules, providing a different type of value that doesn't tie directly to cost reduction or efficiency improvement, but a cost reduction from risk management."

To read more about the benefits for mortgage lenders using the Celonis EMS, please see Capco’s article, Process Mining: Compelling Benefits for Mortgage Lenders.

