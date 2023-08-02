Clearstream Signs on to Regnology’s Rcloud Platform for Regulatory Reporting

FRANKFURT, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regnology, a leading software provider with a focus on regulatory reporting solutions, announced today that its client Clearstream Banking AG, central securities depository and leading provider of global post-trade services, has signed on to use its Rcloud technology (powered by Google Cloud Platform (GCP)). While the migration is still subject to regulators’ approvals, Clearstream’s intent to move from on-premise regulatory reporting to the cloud highlights the reliability and security of the Rcloud platform. Regnology launched its Rcloud solution in partnership with Google Cloud in November 2022.

Clearstream, Deutsche Börse Group’s post-trade business for the global markets, offers one of the most comprehensive international securities services available, settling more than 250,000 transactions daily for customers in over 110 countries. Being an international financial infrastructure provider, Clearstream abides by strict compliance requirements of German and Luxembourg authorities.

“Clearstream’s decision to move to the Rcloud platform is a landmark moment because of the trust that Clearstream put in our technological partnership with Google Cloud,” said Antoine Moreau, Chief Technology Officer at Regnology.

“As one of our valued clients, Clearstream Banking AG has relied on our regulatory expertise and technology to support their reporting obligations for years. Due to its position and status as one of Europe’s most heavily regulated entities, Clearstream’s selection of Rcloud speaks volumes about their trust in our depth of knowledge and the added scalability and performance benefits of our cloud solution. We see cloud adoption acceleration amongst our customers and believe our regulatory expertise team with the GCP know-how can help build the foundation for an industry cloud approach to financial services regulatory reporting,” added Maciej Piechocki, Regnology’s Chief Revenue Officer.

“With our hybrid, multi-cloud strategy, Deutsche Börse Group sets new standards for cloud innovation across the financial services industry. We are very satisfied to be one of the first institutions to sign on to the Rcloud platform. In Regnology, we found an excellent partner for the next step on Clearstream’s cloud journey, supporting our clients with state-of-the-art regulatory reporting solutions,” said Clearstream Banking AG CTO, Volker Riebesell.

The Rcloud platform delivers ultra-elastic scalability along with reliable and fast report submission and always up-to-date reporting data and software, offering all the benefits of a modern regulatory-as-a-service solution. Going beyond standard cloud frameworks, Rcloud offers improved deployment and infrastructure-as-code services, run and change management automation, and additional benefits including self-service via the Regnology Cloud portal, and future-proofed architecture for additional services and products. Regnology’s partnership with Google Cloud, which matches 100% of its electricity consumption with renewable energy purchases, also ensures that sustainability is built into the platform.

About Regnology

Regnology is a leading technology firm on a mission to bring safety and stability to the financial markets. With an exclusive focus on regulatory reporting and more than 35,000 financial institutions, 70 regulators, international organizations and tax authorities relying on our solutions to process their regulatory reporting data, we’re uniquely positioned to bring greater data quality, efficiency, and cost savings to all market participants. With over 900 employees in 17 countries and a unified data ingestion model powering our work, our clients can quickly implement and derive value from our solutions and easily keep pace with ongoing regulatory changes. Regnology was formed in 2021 when BearingPoint RegTech, a former business unit of BearingPoint Group, joined forces with Vizor Software, a global leader in regulatory and supervisory technology. The company is on a continued organic and external growth path, building up as one of the most recognized regulatory reporting powerhouses in the world.

About Clearstream

Clearstream is the innovative and trusted post-trade business for the global markets. It runs the leading securities and funds servicing ecosystems of tomorrow.

The company operates the German and Luxembourg central securities depositories and an international central securities depository for the Eurobonds market. With 17 trillion Euros in assets under custody, it is one of the world’s largest settlement and custody firms for domestic and international securities.

It also delivers premier fund execution, distribution, data and reporting services, covering over 50 fund markets worldwide.

Clearstream is part of Deutsche Börse Group, an international exchange organisation and provider of innovative market infrastructures.

To learn more, visit us at www.clearstream.com or connect via LinkedIn.