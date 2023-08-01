Bright Horizons Family Solutions Reports Second Quarter of 2023 Financial Results

NEWTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bright Horizons Family Solutions® Inc. (NYSE: BFAM), a leading provider of high-quality early education and child care, family care solutions, and workforce education services designed to support working families and client employees across life and career stages, today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2023 and updated financial guidance for 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights (compared to Second Quarter 2022):

Revenue of $603 million (increase of 23%)

Income from operations of $46 million (decrease of 5%)

Net income of $21 million and diluted earnings per common share of $0.35 (decreases of 17%)

Non-GAAP measures

Adjusted income from operations* of $46 million (decrease of 10%)

Adjusted EBITDA* of $82 million (decrease of 1%)

Adjusted net income* of $37 million and diluted adjusted earnings per common share* of $0.64 (decreases of 13% and 10%, respectively)

“ I am pleased with our results this past quarter and for the first half of the year,” said Stephen Kramer, Chief Executive Officer. “ Our full service segment performed well in the second quarter, highlighted by sequential occupancy improvement and total revenue growth of 23%, along with our back-up care segment which delivered strong results with 27% revenue growth and record utilization of traditional back-up care in the month of June. While the labor market for early childhood teachers remains tight, I am encouraged by our performance and the growth opportunity we have ahead across our full suite of solutions.”

Second Quarter 2023 Results

Revenue increased by $112.9 million, or 23%, in the second quarter of 2023 from the second quarter of 2022, attributable to enrollment gains and price increases at our existing centers, contributions from the 75 centers acquired in Australia in July 2022, as well as expanded sales and utilization of back-up care and educational advisory services.

Income from operations was $45.5 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $47.8 million for the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of 5%. Incremental gross profit contributions from the back-up care segment, resulting from higher utilization of back-up care services and from expanded sales of educational advisory services, were offset by decreased gross profit in the full service center-based child care segment as a result of operating cost increases and reduced funding from COVID-19 pandemic-related government support programs. Net income was $20.6 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $24.9 million for the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of 17%, due to the decrease in income from operations noted above, as well as higher net interest expense and a higher effective tax rate. Diluted earnings per common share was $0.35 for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $0.42 for the second quarter of 2022.

In the second quarter of 2023, adjusted EBITDA* decreased by $1.2 million, or 1%, to $81.9 million, and adjusted income from operations* decreased by $4.8 million, or 10%, to $45.5 million from the second quarter of 2022, due primarily to the decrease in gross profit in the full service center-based child care segment and partially offset by contributions from the back-up care and educational advisory and other services segments. Adjusted net income* decreased by $5.3 million, or 13%, to $36.8 million, as a result of the decrease in adjusted income from operations, as well as higher net interest expense and a higher effective tax rate. Diluted adjusted earnings per common share* was $0.64 for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $0.71 for the second quarter of 2022.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had more than 1,400 client relationships with employers across a diverse array of industries, and operated 1,068 early education and child care centers with the capacity to serve approximately 120,000 children and their families.

*Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted income from operations, adjusted net income and diluted adjusted earnings per common share are non-GAAP measures. Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation expense, and non-recurring costs, such as value-added tax expense related to prior periods, transaction costs, loss on foreign currency forward contracts and, at times, other non-recurring costs, such as impairment costs and other costs incurred due to the impact of COVID-19, and net costs incurred in relation to a cyber incident. Adjusted income from operations represents income from operations before non-recurring costs, such as value-added tax expense related to prior periods, transaction costs and, at times, other non-recurring costs, such as impairment costs and other costs incurred due to the impact of COVID-19, and net costs incurred in relation to a cyber incident. Adjusted net income represents net income determined in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, amortization, and non-recurring costs, such as value-added tax expense related to prior periods, transaction costs, loss on foreign currency forward contracts, interest on deferred consideration and the income tax provision (benefit) thereon, and at times, other non-recurring costs, such as impairment costs and other costs incurred due to the impact of COVID-19, and net costs incurred in relation to a cyber incident. Diluted adjusted earnings per common share is calculated using adjusted net income. These non-GAAP measures are more fully described and are reconciled from the respective measures determined under GAAP in “Presentation of Non-GAAP Measures” and the attached table “ Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations,” respectively.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

At June 30, 2023, the Company had $66.0 million of cash and cash equivalents and $385.7 million available for borrowing under our revolving credit facility. In the six months ended June 30, 2023, we generated $180.0 million of cash from operations, compared to $125.8 million for the same period in 2022, and made net investments primarily in fixed assets and acquisitions, totaling $68.7 million, compared to $23.1 million for the same period in the prior year.

2023 Outlook

Based on current trends and expectations, we currently expect fiscal year 2023 revenue to be in the range of $2.35 billion to $2.4 billion, and diluted adjusted earnings per common share to be in the range of $2.70 to $2.80. The Company will provide additional information on its outlook during its earnings conference call.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company’s actual results may vary significantly from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements, which can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “projects,” “approximately,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates” or “anticipates,” or, in each case, their negatives or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts, including statements regarding the Company’s intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, our results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, operating expectations, impact of our services, business trends, our future growth opportunities, enrollment and occupancy levels, back-up care utilization, the labor market, long-term growth strategy and value, estimated effective tax rate and tax expense and benefits related to equity transactions, our care solutions, our future business and financial performance, and our 2023 financial guidance. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. The Company believes that these risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, ongoing disruptions to our operations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; the availability or lack of government support; changes in the demand for child care, dependent care and other workplace solutions, including variations in enrollment trends and lower than expected demand from employer sponsor clients as well as variations in return to work protocols; the constrained labor market for teachers and staff and ability to hire and retain talent, including the impact of increased compensation and labor costs; the possibility that acquisitions may disrupt our operations and expose us to additional risk; our ability to pass on our increased costs; our indebtedness and the terms of such indebtedness; our ability to withstand seasonal fluctuations in the demand for our services; our ability to implement our growth strategies successfully; changes in general economic, political, business and financial market conditions, including the impact of inflation and interest rate fluctuations; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; the effects of a cyber attack, data breach or other security incident on our information technology system or software or those of our third party vendors; changes in tax rates or policies; and other risks and uncertainties more fully described in the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 28, 2023, and other factors disclosed from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the time of this release and we do not undertake to publicly update or revise them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Presentation of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the results provided in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) throughout this press release, the Company has provided non-GAAP measurements - adjusted EBITDA, adjusted income from operations, adjusted net income and diluted adjusted earnings per common share - which present operating results on a basis adjusted for certain items. The Company uses these non-GAAP measures as key performance indicators for the purpose of evaluating performance internally, and in connection with determining incentive compensation for Company management, including executive officers. Adjusted EBITDA is also used in connection with the determination of certain ratio requirements under our credit agreement. We also believe these non-GAAP measures provide investors with useful information with respect to our historical operations. These non-GAAP measures are not intended to replace, and should not be considered superior to, the presentation of our financial results in accordance with GAAP. The use of the terms adjusted EBITDA, adjusted income from operations, adjusted net income and diluted adjusted earnings per common share may differ from similar measures reported by other companies and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures.

With respect to our outlook for diluted adjusted earnings per common share, we do not provide the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure or corresponding reconciliation to such GAAP financial measure on a forward-looking basis. We are unable to predict with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable effort certain items such as the timing and amount of net excess income tax benefits, future impairments, transaction costs, and other non-recurring costs, as well as gains or losses from the early retirement of debt and the outcome from legal proceedings. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors outside our management’s control, and could significantly impact, either individually or in the aggregate, our future period earnings per common share as calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

For more information regarding adjusted EBITDA, adjusted income from operations, adjusted net income and diluted adjusted earnings per common share, refer to the reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures in the attached table “ Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations.”

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.

Bright Horizons® is a leading global provider of high-quality early education and child care, back-up care, and workforce education services. For more than 35 years, we have partnered with employers to support workforces by providing services that help working families and employees thrive personally and professionally. Bright Horizons operates approximately 1,100 early education and child care centers in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia and India, and serves more than 1,400 of the world’s leading employers. Bright Horizons’ early education and child care centers, back-up child and elder care, and workforce education programs help employees succeed at each life and career stage. For more information, go to www.brighthorizons.com.

BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 % 2022 % Revenue $ 603,216 100.0 % $ 490,341 100.0 % Cost of services 466,653 77.4 % 361,816 73.8 % Gross profit 136,563 22.6 % 128,525 26.2 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 81,899 13.6 % 73,673 15.0 % Amortization of intangible assets 9,132 1.5 % 7,030 1.4 % Income from operations 45,532 7.5 % 47,822 9.8 % Loss on foreign currency forward contracts — — % (5,917 ) (1.2 )% Interest expense — net (12,219 ) (2.0 )% (7,942 ) (1.7 )% Income before income tax 33,313 5.5 % 33,963 6.9 % Income tax expense (12,719 ) (2.1 )% (9,018 ) (1.8 )% Net income $ 20,594 3.4 % $ 24,945 5.1 % Earnings per common share: Common stock — basic $ 0.36 $ 0.42 Common stock — diluted $ 0.35 $ 0.42 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Common stock — basic 57,707,565 59,113,044 Common stock — diluted 57,905,424 59,252,869

BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 % 2022 % Revenue $ 1,156,822 100.0 % $ 950,750 100.0 % Cost of services 898,645 77.7 % 712,166 74.9 % Gross profit 258,177 22.3 % 238,584 25.1 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 164,670 14.2 % 145,419 15.3 % Amortization of intangible assets 17,330 1.5 % 14,179 1.5 % Income from operations 76,177 6.6 % 78,986 8.3 % Loss on foreign currency forward contracts — — % (5,917 ) (0.6 )% Interest expense — net (25,135 ) (2.2 )% (14,988 ) (1.6 )% Income before income tax 51,042 4.4 % 58,081 6.1 % Income tax expense (22,322 ) (1.9 )% (13,730 ) (1.4 )% Net income $ 28,720 2.5 % $ 44,351 4.7 % Earnings per common share: Common stock — basic $ 0.50 $ 0.75 Common stock — diluted $ 0.50 $ 0.74 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Common stock — basic 57,655,715 59,103,884 Common stock — diluted 57,807,667 59,334,107

BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 66,011 $ 36,224 Accounts receivable — net 181,261 217,170 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 88,839 94,316 Total current assets 336,111 347,710 Fixed assets — net 580,888 571,471 Goodwill 1,767,480 1,727,852 Other intangible assets — net 231,477 245,574 Operating lease right-of-use assets 807,530 801,626 Other assets 99,879 104,636 Total assets $ 3,823,365 $ 3,798,869 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 16,000 $ 16,000 Borrowings under revolving credit facility — 84,000 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 238,808 230,634 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 97,469 94,092 Deferred revenue 239,965 222,994 Other current liabilities 165,687 138,574 Total current liabilities 757,929 786,294 Long-term debt — net 954,172 961,581 Operating lease liabilities 812,632 810,403 Other long-term liabilities 103,490 109,399 Deferred income taxes 45,374 50,739 Total liabilities 2,673,597 2,718,416 Total stockholders’ equity 1,149,768 1,080,453 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,823,365 $ 3,798,869

BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 28,720 $ 44,351 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 56,229 50,661 Stock-based compensation expense 13,313 13,768 Loss on foreign currency forward contracts — 5,917 Deferred income taxes (4,250 ) (4,269 ) Non-cash interest and other — net 5,434 (451 ) Changes in assets and liabilities 80,596 15,793 Net cash provided by operating activities 180,042 125,770 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of fixed assets — net (40,115 ) (19,246 ) Purchases of debt securities and other investments (8,956 ) (7,030 ) Proceeds from the maturity of debt securities and sale of other investments 11,227 11,009 Payments and settlements for acquisitions — net of cash acquired (30,884 ) (3,282 ) Settlement of foreign currency forward contracts — (4,591 ) Net cash used in investing activities (68,728 ) (23,140 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Revolving credit facility — net (84,000 ) — Principal payments of long-term debt (8,000 ) (8,000 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of options and restricted stock upon purchase 7,382 10,554 Taxes paid related to the net share settlement of stock options and restricted stock (1,629 ) (5,154 ) Purchase of treasury stock — (72,554 ) Payments of contingent consideration for acquisitions (225 ) (13,865 ) Net cash used in financing activities (86,472 ) (89,019 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (330 ) (2,215 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 24,512 11,396 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — beginning of period 51,894 265,281 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — end of period $ 76,406 $ 276,677

BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC. SEGMENT INFORMATION (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Full service center-based child care Back-up care Educational advisory and other services Total Revenue $ 458,531 $ 116,403 $ 28,282 $ 603,216 Income from operations 13,070 26,908 5,554 45,532 Adjusted income from operations 13,070 26,908 5,554 45,532 As a percentage of revenue 3 % 23 % 20 % 8 % Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Revenue $ 371,316 $ 91,714 $ 27,311 $ 490,341 Income from operations 19,722 25,119 2,981 47,822 Adjusted income from operations (1) 22,219 25,119 2,981 50,319 As a percentage of revenue 6 % 27 % 11 % 10 %

(1) For the three months ended June 30, 2022, adjusted income from operations for the full service center-based child care segment represents income from operations excluding transaction costs of $2.5 million related to acquisitions.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Full service center-based child care Back-up care Educational advisory and other services Total Revenue $ 888,722 $ 212,733 $ 55,367 $ 1,156,822 Income from operations 21,503 44,279 10,395 76,177 Adjusted income from operations (1) 23,247 48,575 10,395 82,217 As a percentage of revenue 3 % 23 % 19 % 7 % Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Revenue $ 725,248 $ 172,558 $ 52,944 $ 950,750 Income from operations 26,883 45,577 6,526 78,986 Adjusted income from operations (2) 29,380 45,577 6,526 81,483 As a percentage of revenue 4 % 26 % 12 % 9 %

(1) For the six months ended June 30, 2023, adjusted income from operations represents income from operations excluding value-added-tax expense of $6.0 million related to prior periods, of which $4.3 million was associated with the back-up care segment and $1.7 million was associated with the full service center-based child care segment. (2) For the six months ended June 30, 2022, adjusted income from operations for the full service center-based child care segment represents income from operations excluding transaction costs of $2.5 million related to acquisitions.

BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 20,594 $ 24,945 $ 28,720 $ 44,351 Interest expense — net 12,219 7,942 25,135 14,988 Income tax expense 12,719 9,018 22,322 13,730 Depreciation 19,787 18,055 38,899 36,482 Amortization of intangible assets (a) 9,132 7,030 17,330 14,179 EBITDA 74,451 66,990 132,406 123,730 As a percentage of revenue 12 % 14 % 11 % 13 % Additional adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense (b) 7,463 7,672 13,313 13,768 Other costs (c) — 2,497 6,040 2,497 Loss on foreign currency forward contracts (d) — 5,917 — 5,917 Total adjustments 7,463 16,086 19,353 22,182 Adjusted EBITDA $ 81,914 $ 83,076 $ 151,759 $ 145,912 As a percentage of revenue 14 % 17 % 13 % 15 % Income from operations $ 45,532 $ 47,822 $ 76,177 $ 78,986 Other costs (c) — 2,497 6,040 2,497 Adjusted income from operations $ 45,532 $ 50,319 $ 82,217 $ 81,483 As a percentage of revenue 8 % 10 % 7 % 9 % Net income $ 20,594 $ 24,945 $ 28,720 $ 44,351 Income tax expense 12,719 9,018 22,322 13,730 Income before income tax 33,313 33,963 51,042 58,081 Amortization of intangible assets (a) 9,132 7,030 17,330 14,179 Stock-based compensation expense (b) 7,463 7,672 13,313 13,768 Other costs (c) — 2,497 6,040 2,497 Loss on foreign currency forward contracts (d) — 5,917 — 5,917 Interest on deferred consideration (e) 1,471 — 2,925 — Adjusted income before income tax 51,379 57,079 90,650 94,442 Adjusted income tax expense (f) (14,540 ) (14,966 ) (25,536 ) (24,606 ) Adjusted net income $ 36,839 $ 42,113 $ 65,114 $ 69,836 As a percentage of revenue 6 % 9 % 6 % 7 % Weighted average common shares outstanding — diluted 57,905,424 59,252,869 57,807,667 59,334,107 Diluted adjusted earnings per common share $ 0.64 $ 0.71 $ 1.13 $ 1.18