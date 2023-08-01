Champions Helps Families Nationwide Fill Before- and After-School Care Gaps

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--While it may still be the lazy days of summer, many families are looking ahead to the new school year and trying to find a solution for care for their school-age children during the gaps between the end of the school day and the end of the workday. To help address that growing need, Champions, KinderCare’s before- and after-school offering, announced it is expanding with more than 180 new programs this fall for a total of more than 950 programs nationwide.

Data from the 2023 School Age Parent Confidence Report, conducted by Harris Poll and KinderCare Learning Companies, shows nearly half (46%) of parents said that piecing together enough care coverage for their children is a significant source of stress.

Throughout the school year, Champions operates more than 950 before- and after-school programs in partnership with elementary and middle schools around the country in 28 states and the District of Columbia. That includes more than 180 new programs opening for the 2023-2024 school year, such as

Tulsa Public Schools,

KIPP Houston Public Schools, and

Dubuque Community School District in Iowa.

“ For many families, the workday starts before the school day and ends long after the last bell. We know how challenging it can be for families to piece together care coverage outside of the school day, which is why we’re seeing such a huge demand for our before- and after-school programs. In fact, we've seen a 20% increase in new programs this fall alone – this growth in new sites speaks volumes to the growing need,” said Dan Figurski, President, KinderCare for Employers and Champions. “ Our Champions programs offer students a place to put into practice the skills they learn during the school day – both academics and social skills – in an environment that’s safe and fun and located right on their school grounds.”

Champions’ research-based curriculum takes a whole-child approach to teaching the skills kids need to be most successful in life, like creating connections, developing social and emotional skills and building community. Daily activities are designed to allow children to choose from a variety of activities in the following interest areas.

Creative arts

Library

Math and construction

Puzzles and games

Science

All Champions programs also include homework help and daily fitness activities.

Families can go online to enroll their children in a Champions before- and after-school program in their area.

About KinderCare Learning Companies®

A leading provider early childhood and school-age education and care, KinderCare builds confidence for life in children and families from all backgrounds. KinderCare supports hardworking families in 40 states and the District of Columbia with differentiated flexible child care solutions to meet today’s dynamic work environment:

In neighborhoods, with KinderCare ® Learning Centers that offer early learning programs for children six weeks to 12 years old and with Crème de la Crème® , which offers a premium early education model using a variety of themed classrooms;

that offer early learning programs for children six weeks to 12 years old and with , which offers a premium early education model using a variety of themed classrooms; For work, wherever employees work, offering customized employer-supported child care benefits at more locations than any other provider, and

In local schools, with Champions® before and after-school programs.

KinderCare programs meet the highest standards, validated by independent, third-party evaluation including:

Gallup , measuring workforce engagement,

, measuring workforce engagement, National Association for the Education of Young Children , ensuring individual early learning center quality,

, ensuring individual early learning center quality, Cognia , accreditation for before- and after-school programs

, accreditation for before- and after-school programs BRIGANCE ® and TerraNova ® assessments of children’s academic progress and achievement, and

assessments of children’s academic progress and achievement, and WELL Health-Safety Rating™, validating health and safety practices in our facilities.

Headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, KinderCare operates more than 2,000 early learning centers and sites. In 2023, KinderCare earned its seventh Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award – one of only four organizations worldwide to achieve this milestone for six consecutive years. To learn more, visit KC-Learning.com.