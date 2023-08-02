IFF Completes Divestiture of Flavor Specialty Ingredients Business

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IFF (NYSE:IFF) today announced that it successfully completed the previously announced divestiture of its Flavor Specialty Ingredients (FSI) business to Exponent, a leading UK-based private equity firm, on August 1, 2023.

“The sale of our FSI business unit is another step in our journey to continuously maximize value,” said Frank Clyburn, IFF CEO. “Portfolio optimization is a central part of our ongoing strategy to improve growth and returns. This focus allows us to concentrate on our most attractive businesses and strengthen our capital structure by reducing outstanding debt. We’d like to thank our FSI colleagues for their demonstrated commitment to innovation, service and quality. We wish them the best for their new journey.”

