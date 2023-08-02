LinQuest Awarded Contracts Valued at Over $700M to Support Digital Transformation Initiatives

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LinQuest Corporation, a defense industry leader in digital transformation and integration, was recently awarded single award contracts valued at over $700M to support US government organizations with digital transformation, digital environment creation, model-based systems engineering (MBSE), and AI/ML algorithms for enhancing analytic methods. These awards include initial funding commitments of nearly $300M with multiple funding increases underway.

Under one of the awarded contracts, the Initial Digital Environment for Autonomy and Acquisition Support (IDEAAS) IDIQ, an initial task order valued at over $150M is being awarded to lead development and curation of digital environments, enable autonomous capabilities, and create and implement new analytics methods for the Air Force Research Lab’s Integrated Capabilities Directorate. This work is foundational to the USAF’s Next Generation Air Dominance architecture. Under a separately awarded contract, LinQuest will design, develop, implement, and support an MBSE framework for a large integrated portfolio of acquisition programs.

“These awards validate our customers’ confidence in LinQuest’s ability to lead, develop, and implement digital transformation required for program success,” said Stephen Chambal, LinQuest’s Chief Growth Officer. “We are excited to build on this great momentum and continue delivering groundbreaking digital transformation solutions to a growing number of mission critical programs.”

Greg Young, LinQuest’s CEO, added: “From space to air to cyberspace, I couldn’t be prouder of the work our team is doing with our DoD and Intelligence Community customers to help them realize their visions and innovate to meet their future mission challenges.”

About LinQuest Corporation

LinQuest is a national security space leader that enables defense and intelligence missions through advanced digital transformation solutions and the development, integration, and operation of mission-critical systems. With a legacy that spans 47 years, LinQuest’s 1,500-plus team members work side-by-side with their customers to solve their most complex technical challenges, drive innovation, and deliver fielded solutions for national security missions. More information can be found on the company's website at www.linquest.com.