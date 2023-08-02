Eagle Eye Networks and ESSCOR to Advance Cloud + AI Transformation in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eagle Eye Networks, the global leader in cloud video surveillance, today announced a partnership with leading security integration firm ESSCOR to bring cloud video surveillance that delivers security, AI insights, cybersecurity assurance, and ROI to enterprise businesses in the Philippines.

Founded in 1966, ESSCOR is part of the ADEMCO Security Group, providing integrated security solutions that are scalable, flexible and sustainable to more than 8,000 institutional, commercial and government clients across Asia.

Businesses in the region are making the digital transformation and increasingly opting for cloud and managed services. They are also drawn to the insights that AI-powered cloud video surveillance can offer security managers and business owners.

“ESSCOR focuses on the value that security–and managed services specifically–can bring to the entire enterprise,” said Charm Tolentino, ESSCOR Director of Sales and Marketing. “Eagle Eye Networks cloud video surveillance perfectly aligns with our mission to offer security that is effective and delivers ROI.”

The fact that Eagle Eye Networks can work with existing cameras and infrastructure is particularly attractive to ESSCOR customers, as is the ability to easily scale to multiple locations, the company’s cybersecurity credentials, AI capabilities and automatic updates delivered via the cloud. Cloud also supports the ESG agenda of many Asian businesses because there is less onsite equipment.

“Resellers like ESSCOR that prioritize cloud and recurring revenue-generating products and see the benefits that AI is bringing to the industry will not only win more customers and deliver better service; they are also investing in the strength and value of their integration businesses,” said Dean Drako, Founder and CEO of Eagle Eye Networks. “We look forward to working with ESSCOR to bring the benefits of cloud video surveillance to the Philippines.”

About Eagle Eye Networks

Eagle Eye Networks is the global leader in cloud video surveillance, delivering cyber-secure, cloud-based video with artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics to make businesses more efficient and the world a safer place. Businesses of all sizes utilize the Eagle Eye Cloud VMS (video management system) to centralize their video surveillance and obtain better security and operations. Purpose built for the cloud and AI, the Eagle Eye Cloud VMS addresses customers’ security and operational needs with unlimited scalability, simple usage-based subscription pricing, advanced analytics, integrated AI, and an open RESTful API platform delivering flexibility. Eagle Eye sells through a global network of resellers and integrators. Founded in 2012, Eagle Eye is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with offices in Amsterdam, Bangalore, and Tokyo. Learn more at www.een.com.