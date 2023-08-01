PagerDuty Achieves FedRAMP “In Process” Milestone

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD), a global leader in digital operations management, today announced it has been approved for “In Process” status within the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMPⓇ) and is now listed as “In Process” in the FedRAMP Marketplace. This milestone puts PagerDuty another step closer to receiving FedRAMP Authority to Operate for the PagerDuty Operations CloudSM.

The PagerDuty Operations Cloud is the essential platform for mission- and time-critical operations work in the modern enterprise. Through the power of AI and automation, it detects and diagnoses disruptive events, orchestrates the right team members to respond, and streamlines and automates infrastructure and remediation workflows across your digital operations.

This milestone reflects PagerDuty’s commitment to rigorous and industry-best-practice security standards for the PagerDuty Operation Cloud and across its products. PagerDuty serves customers of all sizes across a wide range of industries, including nearly half of the Fortune 500 and more than two-thirds of the Fortune 100, many of whom require their critical partners to demonstrate the robust security practices associated with FedRAMP certification.

“Receiving FedRAMP ‘In Process’ status for the PagerDuty Operations Cloud is a critical milestone and brings more value to our federal customers, allowing them to take full advantage of the Operations Cloud,” said Heather Hinton, Chief Information Security Officer at PagerDuty. “We look forward to our customers, including some of the largest and most regulated commercial companies in the world, benefiting from the transparency and security that comes with a FedRAMP Authority to Operate to improve the customer experience for U.S. citizens and U.S. government bodies.”

Achieving FedRAMP authorization will support U.S. federal government agencies and other customers who require FedRAMP in adopting PagerDuty’s Operations Cloud to streamline their operations, automate unplanned work, and take advantage of AI to speed informed decisions and improve business results.

PagerDuty is focused on continually innovating cloud-native solutions that help teams scale their operations with AI and automation to deliver better customer experiences, protect revenue, and reduce operating costs. PagerDuty maintains active SOC 2 compliance. For more information, please visit: https://www.pagerduty.com/security/.

About PagerDuty Inc.

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) is a leader in digital operations management. In an always-on world, organizations of all sizes trust PagerDuty to help them deliver a better digital experience to their customers, every time. Teams use PagerDuty to identify issues and opportunities in real time and bring together the right people to fix problems faster and prevent them in the future. Notable customers include Cisco, Cox Automotive, DoorDash, Electronic Arts, Genentech, Shopify, Zoom and more. To learn more and try PagerDuty for free, visit www.pagerduty.com. Follow our blog and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook. We’re also hiring, visit https://careers.pagerduty.com/home to learn more.

The PagerDuty Operations Cloud

The PagerDuty Operations Cloud is the platform for mission-critical, time-critical operations work in the modern enterprise. Through the power of AI and automation, it detects and diagnoses disruptive events, mobilizes the right team members to respond, and streamlines infrastructure and workflows across your digital operations. The Operations Cloud is essential infrastructure for revolutionizing digital operations to compete and win as a modern digital business.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the expected availability of new functionality and related future opportunities. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve significant risks. For a list and description of such risks, see the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on March 16, 2023.