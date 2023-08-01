Alana Stott Releases Mesmerizing Memoir, She Who Dares

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In her powerful new memoir, She Who Dares, Alana Stott, MBE, chronicles the path of self-discovery that led to her unwavering resilience, optimism, advocacy and defiance of labels and limitations. From her impoverished and unstable childhood in Aberdeen, Scotland, where she battled back from a traumatic injury through her isolated and tumultuous teens fraught with sexual abuse, neglect and self-loathing, to her frenetic entry into adulthood, where her hard-fought resilience and strength ushered her into her life’s mission as a protector and problem solver.

A gifted storyteller, Stott’s retelling of her epic life journey is captivating; her detailed memories and honest reflections cast an inspirational light as she navigates through the monumental obstacles and challenges that marked her formative years.

Stott’s beautiful prose and pacing eloquently reveal her sweet demeanor and enduring optimism, juxtaposing her feistiness and fortitude, bridging the lost rebellious little girl to the passionate young advocate fighting for positive change and justice. Traits that she’s eventually summoned to guide her former UK Special Forces husband Dean Stott from life-changing injuries to becoming a world-record-breaking cycling champion.

Jack Carr, Former Navy Seal sniper and #1 New York Times Bestselling Author of The Terminal List calls She Who Dares a ‘powerful life story’ that demonstrates true grit and grace, calling Stott’s memoir, “An honest and emotional read that will inspire you to get back up, regardless of circumstance, put in the work, and make the world a better place.”

When she is not working on her books, Stott is coordinating evacuations of women in Afghanistan, taking down sex traffickers and dealing with war crimes tribunals. Her advocacy has not gone unnoticed; On July 5th, 2023, Stott received the title of Member of The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) from King Charles for her work supporting vulnerable women and mental health awareness.

She Who Dares (Softcover ISBN: 9781665724227) is now available via Barnes & Noble, Amazon, and major book-sellers.

