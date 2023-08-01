LandYield and Finite Carbon Join Forces to Expand Landowner Access to Voluntary Carbon Market

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. and WAYNE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LandYield, backed by decades of experience and expertise in forestry, carbon markets and carbon finance, and Finite Carbon, North America's leading developer and supplier of forest carbon offsets, today announced the launch of a new initiative that will allow landowners with 40-5,000 acres of forestland to generate long-term revenue by efficiently enrolling in a carbon offset program. The collaboration will allow landowners in 13 southeastern states to enroll land beginning today.

LandYield provides payments to U.S. non-industrial forest landowners to defer commercial timber harvests and increase the carbon stored on their lands. Enrolled landowners commit to significant management changes, which in turn deliver long-term climate benefits. Landowners in LandYield’s program make a 40-year commitment – growing stands for 20 years and then maintaining that stocking for an additional 20 years. These offset projects are developed and verified under the American Carbon Registry’s (ACR) peer-reviewed methodology, Improved Forest Management on Small Non-Industrial Private Forestlands (SNIPFL), designed specifically for family forests.

Creating family landowner access to carbon markets, previously only accessible to larger, institutional landowners, allows the potential for carbon revenues to be spent locally, helping support rural economies. Participating landowners also help maintain recreational values, protect water resources, and improve habitat quality on enrolled lands.

LandYield leverages Finite Carbon’s CORE Carbon® platform (the “platform”) to reduce measurement and verification costs and deliver more value to landowners. The platform allows LandYield to provide eligible landowners immediate estimates of the amount of revenue they can potentially earn. Through streamlined online enrollment, project development and ongoing monitoring infrastructure, CORE Carbon ensures the resulting offsets are verified and represent a quantifiable capture of carbon.

Finite Carbon developed CORE Carbon using innovative remote sensing technology enabled by satellite imagery alongside data from the U.S. Forest Service to measure and monitor forest growth. This information is used to calculate the specific carbon dioxide emission reductions and removals which can result from improved forest management practices on a given piece of land.

LandYield benefits from administrative support of Mercuria Energy, one of the world’s largest independent energy and commodity groups, for expertise in sales, operations and risk management, to leverage the CORE Carbon platform, to achieve meaningful scale, and offer landowners access to long term arrangements providing a reliable, quarterly payment schedule.

“The innovative and complimentary skill sets of LandYield and Finite Carbon are ideally suited to provide assurance to landowners that they’re enrolling their land in a carbon program designed to provide financial and environmental benefits for the long-term,” said Josh Fain, LandYield Director. “Our program provides landowners the flexibility to continue to utilize their land while creating a transparent and attractive revenue stream.”

Program details

Landowners have the flexibility to enroll only a portion of their forestlands in the program as well as the ability to pursue other commercial activities such as leasing hunting rights and collecting non-timber forest products.

Landowners are compensated quarterly as they meet the reporting and monitoring obligations set forth by the program. This process is managed through the CORE Carbon platform which simplifies monitoring and communication through an intuitive, user-friendly dashboard.

“For more than a decade, Finite Carbon has played a leading role advancing carbon markets in the United States, developing best practices, driving innovation and technological advancement to benefit landowners and buyers of natural climate solutions,” said Sean Carney, CEO of Finite Carbon. He added: “We’re excited to team up with LandYield to create long-term, mutually beneficial relationships with a broad range of landowners by providing a financial incentive for their environmental stewardship so people can enjoy their land for generations to come.”

The program is initially open to eligible landowners in the southeastern U.S. The region, which includes between 105-120 million acres of family-owned forest land, covers Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. There are plans to expand the program to other regions in the U.S. in the future.

Landowners are invited to visit www.landyield.com for more details about participating in LandYield’s carbon offset program, to receive an immediate, no-cost estimate of potential revenues to be generated from their lands, and to begin the enrollment process. Landowners may visit www.corecarbon.com to learn more about Finite’s CORE Carbon digital platform or to evaluate project designs under LandYield’s offset program.

About LandYield

LandYield, an American company founded in 2023, offers private forest owners a unique opportunity – to earn revenue by deferring timber harvests, enhance carbon sequestration, and boost their forest's value.

LandYield aims to connect all family forest owners to the carbon markets, allowing revenue generation while preserving forests and positively impacting our environment.

Our user-friendly online enrollment, regular quarterly payouts, and access to state-of-the-art remote sensing-based monitoring ensure a steady revenue stream for participating landowners.

LandYield is committed to sustainable forest practices and environmental stewardship, aiming to leave a positive imprint on our planet and help owners maintain the beauty and biodiversity of forests for future generations.

Find out more at www.landyield.com

About Finite Carbon:

Finite Carbon is North America's leading developer of forest carbon offsets, combining unparalleled project development experience with extensive carbon market knowledge. Finite Carbon has generated over one-third of all California compliance offset supply and delivered more than $900 million to landowners. Its project portfolio includes nearly three million acres of working forestland representing every region and major forest type from the Appalachians to coastal Alaska.

Leveraging its remote sensing and software expertise, Finite Carbon developed the CORE Carbon platform, an advanced digital mapping platform that streamlines carbon project development for landowners with between 40 and 5,000 acres. The CORE Carbon platform contains an easy-to-use digital mapping tool that provides landowners with an immediate carbon revenue proposal for their land at no cost and allows for the on-going management of their project.

