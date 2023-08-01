AmeriHealth Caritas to Honor Payments Toward Deductibles, Annual Out-of-Pocket Caps for Friday Health Plans’ North Carolina Health Insurance Marketplace® Members Who Enroll in AmeriHealth Caritas Next

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AmeriHealth Caritas announced that it will honor the payments already made toward 2023 plan year deductibles and out-of-pocket caps by former Friday Health Plans members who join AmeriHealth Caritas Next in North Carolina during a special open enrollment period through Oct. 30, 2023.

Following the announcement that Friday Health Plans would cease operation in North Carolina on Aug. 31, the North Carolina Department of Insurance implemented a special enrollment period for members to switch to a new Health Insurance Marketplace Plan. AmeriHealth Caritas Next plans are available to Friday Health Plans members living in the following counties: Alexander, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Cherokee, Clay, Graham, Guilford, Haywood, Henderson, Iredell, Jackson, Macon, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, Polk, Randolph, Rockingham, Rutherford, Swain, Transylvania, Watauga, and Yancey.

“ Losing one’s health insurance coverage unexpectedly can cause enough stress on its own. We’re taking this step to remove at least one of the stress factors that Friday Health Plan members are facing at this time,” said AmeriHealth Caritas Next President Loretta Lenko. “ This action demonstrates our commitment to helping those most in need navigate life’s challenges.”

Enrollees can choose from four gold-level plans, seven silver-level plans, and eight bronze-level plans offered by AmeriHealth Caritas Next. Each plan has varying premiums, deductibles, and co-payments. Some plans are available with low or zero premiums after federal government subsidies. All plans include access to a comprehensive network of physicians, hospitals, and other health care services. Health Insurance Marketplace enrollees with questions or who wish to enroll in AmeriHealth Caritas Next can visit www.healthcare.gov or call 1-844-235-6461.

AmeriHealth Caritas Next plans are offered in a total of 35 North Carolina counties by AmeriHealth Caritas North Carolina, Inc.

