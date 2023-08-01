Amazon Selects CLARA Analytics to Improve Workers’ Compensation Claims Outcomes Using Artificial Intelligence

SANTA CLARA, Calif. & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has selected CLARA Analytics (“CLARA”), the leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology in the commercial insurance industry, as its technology partner for a new program aimed at improving health and claim outcomes for their corporate workers’ compensation claims.

CLARA’s AI platform uses advanced machine learning to deliver insights that help claims adjusters to guide casualty insurance claims toward optimal outcomes. Amazon will implement CLARA’s platform including the Triage, Litigation and Treatment modules which use the latest in generative AI and machine learning technologies to provide AI insights that detect claims at risk of escalation and identify the best path toward resolving claims involving injuries.

The cost and severity of commercial claims have risen steadily over the past decade. Medical cost inflation, litigation rates, and a shortage of skilled insurance claim professionals has made it a perfect storm for difficult claims management. CLARA’s AI platform offers a way of stabilizing negative trends for traditional insurance carriers and self-insured enterprises like Amazon.

“Amazon is unquestionably one of the top technology companies in the world,” said Heather H. Wilson, CEO of CLARA Analytics. “Their decision to use our platform is a clear affirmation of CLARA’s leadership position in AI and insurtech. We’re proud of our track record and our consistent delivery of extraordinary ROI for our clients. We look forward to doing the same in this case. The entire CLARA organization is excited to have earned Amazon’s vote of confidence.”

About CLARA Analytics

CLARA Analytics is the leading AI platform for casualty claims that improves claims outcomes for commercial insurance carriers, MGAs/MGUs, reinsurers and self-insured organizations. The company’s claims intelligence platform applies image recognition, natural language processing, and other AI-based techniques to unlock insights from claim notes, medical records, legal demand and other data sources surrounding a claim. CLARA’s predictive insight gives claim professionals “augmented intelligence” that helps them reduce claim costs and optimize outcomes for the carrier, customer and claimant. CLARA’s customers include companies from the top 25 global insurance carriers to large third-party administrators and self-insured organizations. Founded in 2017, CLARA Analytics is headquartered in California’s Silicon Valley. For more information, visit www.claraanalytics.com, and follow the company @CLARAAnalytics and on LinkedIn.

