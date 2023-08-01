IDS and CentralSquare Technologies Partner to Deliver Full Asset Lifecycle Management

LAKE MARY, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CentralSquare Technologies, an industry leader in public sector technology, announced today a partnership with IDS, an engineering consulting and technology provider specializing in decision analytics and infrastructure lifecycle planning. CentralSquare’s Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) solution will now integrate with IDS’ Asset Optimizer, allowing agencies to reach beyond maintenance management into comprehensive asset investment planning.

Today, more than 300 agencies across North America trust CentralSquare EAM to reduce costs and increase efficiency by managing public assets, understanding the health of those assets, and analyzing costs associated with replacement or repairs. CentralSquare’s EAM covers 350+ different utilities, streets and traffic, parks, facilities, fleet, equipment assets and more.

Asset Optimizer is a cloud-based AI-powered SaaS application that provides advanced, cross-asset planning optimization and decision analytics. With Asset Optimizer integrated directly into CentralSquare’s EAM product, agencies will have the power of advanced insights to better predict asset depreciation over time.

“One of the biggest challenges facing cities is the inability to predict the depreciation of bridges, water assets, sidewalks, etc. over time, leading to a waste of resources and poor planning and budgeting,” shared Justin Murphy, VP of Product at CentralSquare Technologies. “By partnering with IDS and integrating Asset Optimizer into CentralSquare’s EAM, we are bringing to market a better, more innovative way for our customers to manage their assets, understand how decisions will affect short- and long-term budgets, and smartly manage future costs. Our commitment has always been to create the most impactful solutions for government agencies, and our collaboration with IDS is yet another way we’re excited to serve our customers and citizens.”

CentralSquare EAM users who leverage Asset Optimizer will benefit from features such as:

EAM auto-populates asset inventory, condition and operational data into the Asset Optimizer solution.

Asset Optimizer models the degradation of assets by any method and with any inputs. Users can leverage insights gained from prior maintenance costs tracked in EAM.

Run scenario-based analyses using any number of influences to model current and future asset health, budgetary inputs, treatment maintenance options, and more.

Selectively manage model outcomes and commit to whole projects or selective maintenance work.

Model long-term financial strategies and generate highly detailed Capital Improvement Plans in Asset Optimizer, then execute and manage these maintenance projects in EAM.

“Capital and operating expenses are intertwined. Planning and operations solutions are intersecting more than ever and this exciting alignment with CentralSquare EAM is merely the natural progression to guarantee levels of service objectives are consistently delivered at the least cost and risk,” said Serge Vanasse, VP of Corporate Development at IDS. “Asset management is more than a set of transactional costs; it is viewed as an investment that plays a critical role in the urban realm. Asset Optimizer and CentralSquare EAM provide an integrated strategy and big-picture thinking to help drive the delivery of infrastructure services.”

To learn more about Asset Optimizer, visit IDS’s webpage.

About CentralSquare Technologies

CentralSquare Technologies is the largest independent public sector software provider that powers all aspects of managing local government to build smarter and safer communities. Public sectors across North America use CentralSquare to enable efficiencies and a seamless end-to-end integrated experience by using innovative, cloud-based solutions and automation. CentralSquare’s scalable technology helps state and local agencies thrive operationally, even during states of emergency in public safety when every second counts. Its intuitive enterprise software also includes user-friendly platforms to support public administration agencies with finance, asset, compliance, case management and much more to drive better public experiences.

As the market driver for advancing safety and justice with innovative technology, CentralSquare serves 3 out of 4 citizens across North America. The company is headquartered in Lake Mary, FL and has locations in North Carolina, South Dakota and British Columbia. More information is available at CentralSquare.com.

About IDS

IDS is a global leader in infrastructure asset management optimization and decision analytics software. Its Asset Optimizer™ software helps infrastructure managers across multiple infrastructure sectors including transportation agencies, ports, airports utilities, and local governments, to optimize decisions and develop defensible data-driven asset investment plans to maximize assets performance and return on infrastructure investment.