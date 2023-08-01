Clariti and SolarAPP+ Partner to Streamline Residential Solar Permit Issuance

DOVER, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clariti, a provider of community development, permitting, and licensing software for North America’s largest and fastest-growing communities, and SolarAPP+, an online platform that helps communities streamline the process of obtaining permits for rooftop solar installations, have partnered to streamline the review and inspection process for residential solar permits. The partnership makes it easier for residents to obtain solar permits, helping to encourage the adoption of renewable energy throughout the United States.

“We’re dedicated to support governments in their efforts to reach their climate goals,” explains Clariti Co-CEO, Cyrus Symoom. “Our partnership with SolarAPP+ reinforces this commitment by enabling our customers to make a cost-effective and timely transition to renewable energy.”

As part of Clariti’s commitment to helping governments deliver exceptional experiences, customers can now enable applicants to process their solar permits on SolarAPP+ and request inspections via Clariti with a simple configuration. This helps reduce the time and cost of obtaining solar permits and makes homeowners’ transition to renewable energy more accessible.

SolarAPP+ simplifies the requirements for residential solar permits and ensures safety and compliance by detecting real-time code issues, typos, and errors. The app can shorten the permitting process by up to 20 days.

“The SolarAPP+ team is happy to welcome Clariti as our newest government software partner. This announcement shows that SolarAPP+ can be effectively incorporated into the Clariti system to save local government staff, installers, and homeowners valuable time in the solar adoption process,” says Jeff Cook, SolarAPP+ Program Lead for the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory.

About Clariti

Clariti is a government software provider that helps North America’s largest and fastest-growing communities deliver exceptional community development, permitting, and licensing experiences online. Its platform is an alternative to code-heavy, non-configurable systems that create technology barriers for governments to meet their community’s evolving needs.

About SolarAPP+

SolarAPP+ is a standardized plan review software created in 2021 by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in collaboration with code officials, Authorities Having Jurisdiction (AHJs), and the solar industry. This software is designed to run compliance checks and process building permit approvals for eligible rooftop solar systems. This means homeowners can now enjoy a faster, more affordable option for going solar without waiting for weeks.