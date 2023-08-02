Stratus Financial Announces Exciting New Partnership with AeroGuard Flight Training Center

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stratus Financial is proud to announce its new partnership with AeroGuard Flight Training Center, a leading flight training academy with a reputation for excellence in aviation education.

This new partnership will allow Stratus Financial to expand its reach and offer its innovative financial solutions to a wider audience of aspiring pilots. By teaming up with AeroGuard, Stratus Financial will be able to provide comprehensive financial guidance to students, helping them achieve their dreams of becoming professional pilots.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with AeroGuard Flight Training Center," said Brandon Martini, COO of Stratus Financial. "Our goal has always been to help individuals achieve their financial goals, and we believe this partnership will allow us to do just that for aspiring pilots."

AeroGuard Flight Training Center has a long history of providing top-quality flight training to students from all over the world. With a focus on safety, professionalism, and excellence, AeroGuard is the perfect partner for Stratus Financial, which shares these same values.

"We are excited to be working with Stratus Financial to provide our students with access to financial guidance and support," said James Constable, CMO of AeroGuard Flight Training Center. "We believe this partnership will help us continue to provide the highest quality flight training while also giving our students the tools they need to succeed in their careers."

The new partnership between Stratus Financial and AeroGuard Flight Training Center is set to begin immediately, and both companies are looking forward to a long and successful collaboration that will benefit aspiring pilots for years to come.

About Stratus Financial:

Stratus Financial was founded in 2020 by a group of FAA Certificated Flight and Ground Instructors with decades of experience in the aviation industry. As aviators ourselves, we truly understood what it's like to dream.

At Stratus Financial, we believe in developing lending products that make sense for pilots at all stages of their careers. Our mission is simple: to help you get your wings as swiftly as possible. Unfortunately, Stratus started in the middle of a COVID pandemic despite aviation coming to a halt with retiring planes at unprecedented numbers. As a result, thousands of pilots were furloughed, retired, or fired in droves. Nevertheless, Stratus was able to fill in the demand through student pilots' access to instructional funding and fast traction built by flight schools.

And while providing financing and simplifying the process are vital parts of what we do at Stratus Financial, we don't see them as ends unto themselves. What drives Stratus isn't just funding education—we believe it's financing your future. A future where more people can do what they love and make a difference. A future where more people can take flight—and thrive!

For more information about Stratus Financial and its innovative financial solutions, visit www.stratus.finance. To learn more about AeroGuard Flight Training Center and its flight training programs, visit www.flyaeroguard.com.