ECS Wins $154M IT Ops US Navy Contract

FAIRFAX, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ECS, a leader in advanced technology, science, and engineering solutions, has won a contract valued at $154M with the U.S. Navy’s Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC). With one base year and four option years, the contract will continue ECS’ support of the CNIC IT services branch N61, responsible for infrastructure engineering and delivery.

ECS and N61 continue to modernize what has historically been known as Public Safety Network (PSNet), which enables Navy CNIC mission-operations systems worldwide. These include systems for first-responder emergency management and communication for the Navy and Marine Corps, and enterprise building and utility control for Navy installations.

With this contract win, ECS and CNIC extend the decades-long partnership that began in the 1990s with a vision to create and deploy a global, secure, public safety, carrier-class transport. ECS will continue to provide CNIC N61 with IT governance and network services in the areas of cybersecurity, wide-area network transport engineering, systems engineering, secure systems deployment, enterprise services management, IT lifecycle management, enterprise network monitoring, and software development.

“We’re thrilled to continue offering our IT and network services and expertise to support Navy CNIC,” said Keith Quigley, senior vice president of Enterprise Solutions at ECS, “keeping this critical network capability secure, highly available, and ready to support tomorrow’s vital missions.”

“ECS is proud of its longstanding partnership with the Navy’s CNIC,” said John Heneghan, president of ECS. “We’re pleased to continue helping CNIC support global systems enabling the operational management of ports and Naval installations as well as emergency services that protect our forces and the general public.”

About ECS

ECS, ASGN’s federal government segment, delivers advanced solutions in cloud, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence (AI), application and IT modernization, science, and engineering. The company solves critical, complex challenges for customers across the U.S. public sector, defense, intelligence, and commercial industries. ECS maintains partnerships with leading cloud, cybersecurity, and AI/ML providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has more than 3,900 employees throughout the United States. For more information, visit ECStech.com.

About ASGN Incorporated

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is a leading provider of IT services and solutions, including technology and creative digital marketing, across the commercial and government sectors. ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT consulting. For more information, please visit asgn.com.