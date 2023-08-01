Dr. Jenny Wellness & Weight Management Program Launches in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Recognizing the importance of providing treatment for adolescents, teens and adults that is individualized, scientific and compassionate, Dr. Jennifer Seger today announced she has rebranded her practice as the Dr. Jenny Wellness & Weight Management Program.

“My goal is to guide my patients in San Antonio toward their best possible quality of life through a comprehensive, evidence-based approach to wellness. I develop a personalized, unique plan of care for every patient because every patient is unique,” she said. “I have the best job in the world because I get to help patients learn how to take control of their own health, rely less on medications, experience improved health and an overall better quality of life.”

Board certified in Family Medicine and Obesity Medicine, Dr. Jenny’s program focuses on utilizing prescribed nutrition and lifestyle plans in addition to pharmacotherapy and/or surgical interventions to improve the health and wellness of her patients.

Dr. Jenny’s comprehensive program begins with a 90-minute educational seminar, then a 60-minute consultation with Dr. Jenny. Patients also meet with a dietitian and undergo two types of body composition analyses before embarking upon their customized wellness program which incorporates Dr. Jenny’s “8 Elements of Health.” The eight interrelated elements vary greatly from one person to another—which is why she develops a personalized, unique plan of care for every patient.

Since 2009, Dr. Jenny has led the comprehensive Medical-Surgical Weight Management Program at BMI of Texas where she provides medical weight loss in addition to aftercare for patients who have had bariatric surgery. She has presented at many professional conferences, authored a chapter in Quality in Obesity Treatment (a comprehensive obesity management textbook), and was a Co-Author on the AACE/ACE/ASMBS/TOS/OMA Obesity Guidelines in 2020. She is currently an adjunct faculty member in the Department of Family Medicine, Long School of Medicine at the UT Health Science Center in San Antonio.

Currently serving as the Co-Clinical Editor for Bariatric Times, Dr. Jenny is a diplomate of the American Board of Obesity Medicine, fellow of the Obesity Medicine Association, and member of The Obesity Society, American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery, American Academy of Family Physicians, and Obesity Action Coalition. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Texas at Austin and her Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Texas Health Science Center Medical School at San Antonio.

Visit www.drjennyseger.com or call 210-807-7341 for more information.