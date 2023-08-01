The Nexus of Water and Energy: Helix Water District Selects Black & Veatch for Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure in California

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Black & Veatch, a global leader in critical infrastructure solutions, has been selected by Helix Water District in San Diego County, California, to perform design and engineering services for the district’s electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure project.

As water districts, utilities, government entities and commercial and industrial fleet owners advance sustainability efforts and achieve compliance with the latest regulations, the transition to electrified vehicles and needs for related charging infrastructure are becoming more commonplace.

The state of California’s Air Resources Board (CARB) recently approved the Advanced Clean Fleets (ACF) regulation, which will generally require state and local government fleet purchases of medium- and heavy-duty vehicles to be zero-emission vehicles (ZEV) or near-zero-emission vehicles (NZEV) in the coming years in California. Starting in 2035, only ZEVs will meet the ACF requirements.

“Our experience with industry-leading clean transportation solutions on a global scale provides a model for reliable and resilient EV infrastructure that can be replicated for water utilities and other fleet operators around the world,” said Scott Maloni, client executive for Black & Veatch.

Water utilities’ interest in electrification is on the rise due to regulations and as part of their sustainability plans. As a climate mitigation or adaptation strategy, 48 percent of respondents to Black & Veatch’s 2023 Water Report said they were pursuing or were planning to pursue the conversion of fleet vehicle(s) to EVs.

Black & Veatch will provide design of all infrastructure for the Helix Water District’s new EV charging stations at its operations center, which will include more than 70 chargers. The project supports the district’s addition of electric-powered light, medium and heavy-duty fleet vehicles and equipment.

