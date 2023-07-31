Qylur Intelligent Systems Awarded U.S. Air Force SBIR Phase I Contract, Taps into Dual-Use Autonomous AI Market

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qylur today announced that it has been awarded a phase I Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract from the Department of Defense Air Force AFWERX SBIR program, for its SNIM® AI platform. Under the contract, Qylur is exploring the adaptation of its SNIM® AI technology and how it can help the U.S. Air Force expedite the fielding of AI-based Collaborative Autonomous Systems, such as drones, UAVs, and ground systems.

AFWERX is a technology directorate within the U.S. Air Force and is its innovation arm. The highly-competitive SBIR program enables small businesses to engage in research and development for Air Force customers, explore their technological potential and provides incentives for commercialization.

Qylur’s SNIM® AI (Social Network of Intelligent Machines) is a patented, core technology for ongoing management of autonomous intelligent devices and for maintaining the long-term superiority of their AI performance. The contract marks an important milestone on the company’s growth as a provider of AI for autonomous systems in the large, dual-use commercial and defense global market.

“The world is on the verge of a monumental shift towards autonomous machines that will play a vital role unlocking huge benefits in every domain from medicine to defense,” said Dr. Lisa Dolev, CEO, Qylur. “As early pioneers in autonomous machine AI, Qylur has seen firsthand the impact artificial intelligence is having in driving this shift. We look forward to engaging with the Air Force through AFWERX and to contributing to their operational imperatives.”

Qylur’s SNIM® AI powers the company’s own autonomous systems and has applications for many commercial and defense use cases. SNIM® AI tackles the challenges of smart device AI deployment in the real, messy world, including AI model drift, costly updates, hardware resource limits, and challenges of small data. SNIM® AI helps ensure that AI deployments work in the field, can scale quickly, and remain viable long-term.

An early AI innovator, Qylur has over 15 years’ experience and extensive knowhow in implementing AI for autonomous systems. In fact, its large venue solution, the self-service and autonomous Q Entry Experience, was the first entry security system to integrate AI-based automated threat detection.

"This SBIR contract award reflects Qylur’s ongoing efforts to bring SNIM® AI to defense and commercial markets,” added Dr. Dolev. “As part of our continued momentum in AI, we are planning to pursue multiple AI projects with the Department of Defense, and we continue to deliver innovations in this space.”

About Qylur Intelligent Systems

Qylur Intelligent Systems is an AI and Intelligent Machines technology company at the forefront of innovation in both commercial and defense applications. With a robust portfolio of patented core enabling AI technologies, Qylur pioneers Mission Autonomous AI, offering cutting-edge software and hardware solutions for next-generation intelligent machines. Qylur's flagship products include the SNIM® AI platform and the Q Sentinel, the world's first and only autonomous self-service security screening solution. Qylur is led by CEO Dr. Lisa Dolev, an esteemed technology entrepreneur, inventor, and thought leader with over 35 years of experience in security and defense technologies.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.

