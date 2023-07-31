Dr. Kate Balestrieri Shares the Ultimate Summer Sexual Health Toolkit

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As the summer heat sizzles, renowned licensed psychologist, certified sex therapist and founder of the group practice, Modern Intimacy, Dr. Kate Balestrieri, is making waves by introducing her “Summer Sexual Health Toolkit”—a must-have collection of product recommendations to have a safe, pleasurable and sexy season.

With a focus on promoting responsible choices and sexual well-being, Dr. Balestrieri encourages individuals to pack their personal Summer Sexual Health Toolkit, just like they pack their toiletries and beauty essentials.

“Sexual health should be a priority wherever you go, just like keeping your skin safe with sunscreen for on-the-go protection,” says Dr. Balestrieri. “Creating a sexual health toolkit for the summer is the perfect way to embrace fun and pleasure while staying informed and protected.”

Dr. Balestrieri recommends her top essentials to keep on the nightstand, in a suitcase or in a beach bag for a safe and sensational summer:

Condoms: With STI rates on the rise, having condoms on hand is essential to prevent infections like gonorrhea, chlamydia and HIV. Condoms are also 87% effective at preventing pregnancy. Even if using another form of birth control, doubling up on protection is a smart choice. Trojan BareSkin Raw, America’s thinnest latex condom, is a fan-favorite and popular option for those who seek protection without compromising pleasure. Internal condoms, or female condoms, such as FC2 are also great barrier options to protect against both STIs and pregnancy.

Lubricants: Personal lubricants are essential for keeping sex comfortable all summer long. Find a lubricant that suits your needs to reduce friction and increase pleasure. Trojan’s H 2 O Closer lubricant is a great water-based option that is compatible with silicon-based toys. For longer lasting effects, try Replens Silky Smooth, a silicone-based option. Couples trying to conceive this summer can benefit from Pre-Seed Fertility Lubricant, which supports sperm quality and motility. It’s all based on preference, so be sure to experiment and choose the lube that makes you feel your best.

Toys: Spice up your sex routine this season – whether alone or with a partner – by incorporating a toy in the bedroom. Trojan’s Pulse Compact Vibrator is waterproof, small and travel-friendly—the ultimate summer sex toy.

“Remember to consult with a healthcare provider for any concerns related to your sexual health that may be influenced by seasonal or environmental changes, as well as changes to your routine,” adds Dr. Balestrieri.