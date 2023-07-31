CP Group Announces Five New Lease Agreements at Paces West Office Tower in Atlanta, Georgia

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CP Group, the second-largest office landlord in Atlanta, today announced that it has executed five new lease agreements at Paces West, its 18-story, 640,000-square-foot office tower in Atlanta, Georgia.

The incoming tenants, whose agreements were all finalized in the first half of 2023, are as follows:

Ellie Health , a millennial-founded and owned wellness services provider, signed a lease for a 3,129-square-foot spec suite and was represented by Sam Zelony of Windsor Realty.

, a millennial-founded and owned wellness services provider, signed a lease for a 3,129-square-foot spec suite and was represented by Sam Zelony of Windsor Realty. Midea Group, a leading global high-technology company, signed a lease for a 3,618-square-foot spec suite and was represented by Matt Barnes of Savills.

a leading global high-technology company, signed a lease for a 3,618-square-foot spec suite and was represented by Matt Barnes of Savills. Johnson Service Group, a staffing and consulting firm, signed a lease for a 5,394-square-foot spec suite and was represented by Kush Mirani of CBRE.

a staffing and consulting firm, signed a lease for a 5,394-square-foot spec suite and was represented by Kush Mirani of CBRE. Barry-Wehmiller Design Group , an engineering, architecture, construction, system integration, and consulting firm, signed a lease for 2,953 square feet of office and was represented by Frank Cannon of CBRE.

, an engineering, architecture, construction, system integration, and consulting firm, signed a lease for 2,953 square feet of office and was represented by Frank Cannon of CBRE. GA Medicare 101, an insurance company, signed a lease for 3,094 square feet of office and was represented by Kevin Hermetz of Ackerman & Co.

Jeff Bellamy and Adam Viente from JLL represented the landlord in each transaction.

Three of the five new tenants executed leases on newly completed, move-in-ready spec suites. As part of its ‘worCPlaces’ flexible workspace offering, CP Group designs customized suites to meet the needs of companies seeking move-in ready, yet scalable, office environments for evolving teams. The firm is set to deliver six new spec suites at Paces West by the end of the year, including the three that will be occupied by incoming tenants.

“Corporate employers are no longer looking for just a physical workspace; they’re seeking holistic, productive environments that can accommodate their immediate, fast-evolving needs and long-term business goals,” said Brendan McGee, Director of worCPlaces at CP Group. “We’ve continued to see high demand for these customizable and adaptable environments. Consequently, the leasing momentum in a market like Atlanta has nearly outpaced our ability to construct these custom suites.”

Paces West’s prime location is just two miles west of I-75 and offers immediate access to I-285. The building is a short drive to Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, and the Cobb Energy Performing Art Center. It is also within walking distance to numerous hotels, restaurants, and a boutique shopping center.

Current amenities at the property include a fitness center with locker rooms, showers, and yoga rooms; a cafe and coffee shop; on-site banking, dry cleaning, and car wash service; two conference rooms; and 24-hour manned security.

CP Group’s worCPlaces “Spec Places” offering is under construction across the firm’s portfolio and offers suites in several of the firm’s Atlanta holdings, including Bank of America Plaza, 5600 Glenridge, One and Two Ravinia, and Lakeside Office Park, which also offers coworking and flex space options as part of CP Group’s worCPlaces offering.

To learn more about the property, visit: www.paceswestatl.com/.

About CP Group

Active in the commercial real estate business for over 35 years, CP Group has established a reputation as a premier owner, operator, and developer of office and mixed-use projects throughout the Southeast and Southwest United States. Since 1986, CP Group has acquired and managed over 165 properties, totaling over 56 million square feet, valued at nearly $8 billion. It is currently Florida’s largest and Atlanta’s second-largest office landlord and ranks 25th largest in the United States. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, the firm has a corporate office in Atlanta and regional offices in Denver, Miami, Jacksonville, Dallas, and Washington DC. To learn more about the company, visit CPGcre.com.