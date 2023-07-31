Exploding Kittens Launches New Card Game – Exploding Kittens: Good vs. Evil – Inspired By Upcoming Netflix Series

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exploding Kittens, a leading gaming and entertainment company, today announced the launch of its newest tabletop game, Exploding Kittens: Good vs. Evil, based on the franchise’s upcoming adult animated Netflix series titled Exploding Kittens. This new standalone version of the company’s original card game was designed within the fictional world of the TV series.

“Adapting Exploding Kittens into a TV show has been one of our most satisfying creative endeavors,” said Elan Lee, Co-Creator and CEO of Exploding Kittens. “Not only will fans of the upcoming show get to see their new favorite characters on all the Good vs. Evil cards, but new and existing fans will get an exciting gameplay experience with a new game mechanic that pits players against each other in a battle of wits to compete for the most powerful card in the game!”

Exploding Kittens: Good vs. Evil offers the same gameplay – a kitty-powered version of Russian roulette – that fans know and love from the flagship card game. However, the new title flips the script by bringing fans into the narrative world of the show, introducing new character cards from the upcoming series. These include a Godcat card, deemed “the most powerful card ever created” in the Exploding Kittens universe, and Devilcat, which causes a player to immediately explode without the protection of a defuse card. The game also offers four new card powers with clever thematic nods to the show, including “Armageddon” and “Raising Heck” cards that each feature new gameplay mechanics to provide fans with a fresh experience.

“Creating the Exploding Kittens series with Netflix has been a dream come true,” said Matthew Inman, Exploding Kittens’ Chief Creative Officer and Creator of The Oatmeal. “Good vs. Evil allowed us to give fans a first look into what the show has in store, and we hope they have just as much fun playing the game as we had creating it.”

Best for players ages 7 and up, Exploding Kittens: Good vs. Evil is easy to learn, takes around 15 minutes to play, and can be enjoyed by groups of 2-5 players. The game is available now for $21.99 both in-store and online at Walmart and Target, and fans can order on ExplodingKittens.com on August 1.

About Exploding Kittens

Exploding Kittens is a leading game and entertainment company with a mission to inspire people to connect, laugh, and play fun games in the physical world. To date, Exploding Kittens is the #1 most-backed project in Kickstarter history and has sold over 25 million games. Started by former Xbox game designer Elan Lee and The Oatmeal’s founder Matthew Inman, Exploding Kittens and its family of games seek to reshape traditional game night into an entertaining person-to-person experience. Today, there are nearly 30 games available for purchase, an exclusive Exploding Kittens mobile game for Netflix subscribers, a free-to-play app, Kitty Letter, and an Exploding Kittens mobile app available iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch as well as an animated Netflix series titled ‘Exploding Kittens’ launching soon.