KBRA Assigns AA+ Rating with Stable Outlook for the City of Atlanta, GA GARBs and PFC Hybrid Bonds 2023 Issuance

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns the long-term rating of AA+ with a Stable Outlook for the City of Atlanta, GA Airport General Revenue Bonds, Series 2023B (Non-AMT) and Series 2023C (AMT), Airport Passenger Facility Charge and Subordinate Lien General Revenue Bonds, Series 2023D (Non-AMT) and Series 2023E (AMT), and Airport General Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2023F (Non-AMT) and Series 2023G (AMT).

Key Credit Considerations

Credit Positives

Growing population and economic base, and favorable location and facilities support Delta’s primary hub, and underpins ATL’s position as busiest airport in the world.

Highly effective management team that implemented initiative-taking measures and steered the Airport through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Favorable metrics feature an extremely competitive CPE and elevated coverage of General Revenue and Hybrid PFC Bond debt service.

Credit Challenges

High carrier concentration with Delta representing more than 80% of enplaned passengers.

Connecting traffic is a significant component of overall enplanement activity.

Large capital program has associated execution and construction risk.

Rating Sensitivities

For Upgrade

Timely, and on-budget completion of planned capital projects with debt and financial metrics exceeding the base forecast.

For Downgrade

While a highly remote prospect, reduced importance of ATL as Delta’s primary hub.

