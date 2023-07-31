Franklin Mutual Insurance Group Deploys Guidewire Cloud for Business Growth

BRANCHVILLE, N.J. & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Franklin Mutual Insurance Group (FMI), a P&C insurance provider for residents and business owners in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that FMI successfully implemented Guidewire InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud to power its core business, simplify its IT operations, adapt more quickly to changing market demands, and deliver more value to its agents and policyholders. The company migrated InsuranceSuite from a self-managed environment to Guidewire Cloud simultaneously for all lines of business except Business Owner Policy (BOP), which is currently in implementation. Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting Global Premier member PwC led the implementation project.

“Leveraging Guidewire in the cloud is a more economical way of using the technology,” said FMI Chief Technology Officer Steve Romanow. “While our business strategies and objectives haven’t changed, Guidewire Cloud is enabling us to execute them more quickly. We’re utilizing InsuranceSuite's full capabilities compared to a self-managed environment and staying current with Guidewire’s latest technology and innovation through regular Guidewire Cloud updates.”

Romanow added, “Thanks to Guidewire, PwC and CastleBay Consulting, we were able to conclude the implementation project on time and on budget. The overall efficiencies provided by Guidewire Cloud have allowed our staff to focus on delivering value to our agents and policyholders to grow our business.”

“We're proud to have helped Franklin Mutual Insurance facilitate this implementation to Guidewire Cloud,” said PwC Managing Director Jay Davidson. “The successful deployment wouldn't have been possible without the collaborative efforts of an exceptional team. This implementation reaffirms FMI’s commitment to both their customers and their business by providing enterprise agility and scalability for the future.”

“We congratulate Franklin Mutual Insurance on its successful cloud transformation through its InsuranceSuite migration to Guidewire Cloud,” said Guidewire Head of Services Michael Mahoney. “We’re excited to work with the company to help them continue their commitment to policyholders through dedication to a strong ethical culture, excellent customer service, consistency in the marketplace, and financial strength.”

FMI also migrated its self-managed installations of DataHub and InfoCenter onto Guidewire Cloud. The company is also leveraging SmartCOMM™ from Smart Communications for customer communications management. Guidewire is a reseller of Smart Communications, a Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution member.

