The Brenda Strafford Foundation Expands Partnership with MakeShift, Enhancing Operational Efficiency in SAP® Technology Transition

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MakeShift, the innovative employee scheduling and time-tracking solution, proudly announces its expanded partnership with The Brenda Strafford Foundation (BSF). This comes as part of BSF's digital transformation effort with SAP® solutions, highlighting MakeShift's complementary role to the GROW with SAP solution.

Already operational at one BSF location, MakeShift will now support scheduling and time for the entire foundation’s operations.

Adam Greenberg, CEO of MakeShift, spoke enthusiastically about the announcement. "We are excited to strengthen our relationship with BSF, an organization that does critical work in aiding vulnerable populations. With our technology, BSF can focus more on what really matters - providing essential care. "

BSF's decision to expand the use of MakeShift is in line with the foundation's broader efforts to harness cutting-edge technology to streamline operations.

“We are on a mission to optimize well-being and improve lives,” said Karyn Golem, vice president of Corporate Services and CFO at BSF. “Transitioning to SAP technology will not only help us to meet our current and future ambitions, it also enables us to expand our partnership with MakeShift, enhancing operational efficiencies.”

As part of their digital transformation, BSF will implement SAP S/4HANA® Cloud, public edition, and SAP® SuccessFactors® solutions, complemented by MakeShift scheduling and time.

“Tapping into SAP’s strong ecosystem with a partner like MakeShift will help support the important work BSF is doing in its communities,” said Greg Petraetis, SAP America senior vice president and managing director, Midmarket and Partner Ecosystem. “For BSF, enhanced operational efficiencies mean improving the way people work to deliver a positive experience for both employees and the populations they serve.”

MakeShift is available on SAP Store and is part of SAP’s industry cloud portfolio.

"By integrating with SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central via SAP Business Technology Platform, we help organizations like BSF achieve unparalleled efficiency," said Asher Fredricks, chief revenue officer, MakeShift. "Our solution can significantly reduce the time to create and fill shifts, helping to ensure BSF consistently has the right staff at the right place for exceptional care."

This expanded partnership with BSF illustrates the increasing market recognition of MakeShift, as validated by recent accolades by G2, Gartner Digital Markets, and Tech Times.

About MakeShift

MakeShift is an award-winning scheduling and time solution that empowers organizations to build employee schedules in less time and communicate with staff effectively.

Established in 2014 to address the need for better scheduling for healthcare, MakeShift has grown to serve organizations of all sizes in diverse industries. MakeShift is known for its ease of use, rapid implementation, robust functionality, and excellent client service.

