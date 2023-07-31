Morgan Dempsey Collaborates with Merchant to Drive Adoption of Risk-Adjusted Returns Among Wealth Management Community

MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Morgan Dempsey Capital, a boutique asset management firm with $600M in assets under management (AUM), announced today its collaboration with Merchant to accelerate the adoption of risk-adjusted return methodologies within the wealth management community. This partnership aims to provide innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of wealth management professionals seeking enhanced risk management strategies in an elevated-risk environment.

Morgan Dempsey Capital has a strong track record of managing assets for institutions, individual investors and Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) through separately managed accounts and various model-based platforms. With a value discipline and fundamental research approach, the firm emphasizes conviction in its analysis and patience in its beliefs. Recognizing the importance of risk-adjusted returns in today's economic climate, Morgan Dempsey believes that a robust risk management framework is crucial for wealth managers to deliver value to their clients.

The firm's commitment to risk management is evident in its exceptional performance. Morgan Dempsey's equity investing strategies, including the Large Cap Value and Microcap Value equity strategies, have delivered risk-adjusted returns that place the firm in the top decile among US-based large-cap value managers. This outstanding achievement spans five, ten, 15, and 20 years, ending March 31, 2023. Furthermore, the firm holds a prestigious 5-star overall rating from Morningstar for the period ending December 31, 2022.

“By collaborating with Merchant, Morgan Dempsey aims to further enhance its position as a leader in delivering risk-adjusted returns and expand its reach in the wealth management industry,” said David Mrazik, Managing Partner at Merchant. “Merchant's recognition of the value provided by Morgan Dempsey's Large Cap Value strategy played a significant role in forming this partnership. In a time marked by high inflation levels, elevated geo-political risk, and increased demand for risk management-focused asset managers, Morgan Dempsey's expertise and success in delivering risk-adjusted returns align perfectly with the needs of the wealth management community,” Mrazik added.

"We are delighted to join forces with Merchant, a strategic partner that understands the value we offer to the wealth management community," said Dave Isaacson, Portfolio Specialist at Morgan Dempsey. "Our collaboration will empower wealth managers with enhanced risk management capabilities, enabling them to navigate the current economic landscape and deliver superior outcomes to their clients."

Through this partnership, Morgan Dempsey and Merchant will leverage their respective strengths to provide wealth management professionals with cutting-edge tools and insights to optimize risk-adjusted returns. The collaboration is expected to raise awareness about the importance of risk management and drive the adoption of risk-adjusted returns methodologies among the wealth management community.

About Morgan Dempsey Capital

Morgan Dempsey Capital is a boutique asset management firm headquartered in greater Milwaukee. With a focus on value equity strategies, the firm has established a strong track record over the past 20 years in managing institutional-quality portfolios. Morgan Dempsey's commitment to delivering risk-adjusted returns has placed it among the top decile of US-based large-cap value managers.

For more information about Morgan Dempsey Capital, please visit www.morgandempsey.com.

About Merchant

Merchant is a private partnership providing growth capital, management resources, strategic opportunities and direction to independent financial services companies, particularly those focused on wealth and asset management. Merchant’s ecosystem comprises 60+ partner firms & RIA practices in three countries, collectively managing more than $140 billion in assets as of the end of 2022. For additional information, please visit merchantim.com.