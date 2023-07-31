loanDepot cooks-up major kitchen renovation for Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--loanDepot, the Official Mortgage Provider of Major League Baseball, today announced the completion of the newly renovated and expanded teen kitchen at Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale’s (BGCS) Virginia G. Piper branch, which was funded by its 2021-2022 MLB "Home Means Everything" RBI campaign. Named by the teens it serves, the “Piper Teen Yum Hub Powered By loanDepot” provides a fun, safe space for teens to gather and hang out. It’s a major draw that helps attract and keep them with the Club, while teaching self-sufficiency through cooking and nutrition.

“Team loanDepot is really passionate about leaving a lasting impact on the communities where we live and work, and we’ve seen first-hand how incredible Boys & Girls Clubs are in serving as a home away from home for so many kids and teens,” said loanDepot Chief Administrative Officer TJ Freeborn. “When we think of home, so many of us think about the memories made and shared in the kitchen, which is why we’re so happy to help the club in Scottsdale realize their long-standing dream of a new teen kitchen. This will be a rallying point for teens to have a safe space where they can spend time after school, learn some valuable life skills, and of course enjoy some terrific meals.”

The Club’s previous kitchen, untouched since its construction in 1991, desperately needed modernization. The renovation project involved demolishing the old kitchen and creating a larger, more functional space to support essential healthy lifestyle programming.

Upgrades to the Piper Teen Yum Hub Powered by loanDepot include new flooring, ceiling, drywall, and electrical updates, along with state-of-the-art appliances and cabinets, offering BGCS teens a contemporary and efficient environment to immerse themselves in their cooking. The kitchen will be actively used by teens, hosting snack bar sales, culinary activities, and educational initiatives. The programming in the Yum Hub is intended to help teens to be self-sufficient, setting them up for healthy, successful lives.

“This renovation is years in the making, and we’re so thankful to loanDepot for stepping up to the plate to make it happen,” said Virginia G. Piper Branch Director Christian Sanft. “It’s hard to hold the attention of teens with all the distractions that exist today, and the Yum Hub keeps them here and coming back with their friends. It’s just like the kitchen in many homes; it’s a fun and safe gathering spot to hang out, socialize, and learn important life lessons. It’s so much more than just a place to cook.”

BGCS teens recently put the Yum Hub to use for the first time, unveiling the kitchen with the help of Executive Chef Fidencio Alastriste from The Mexicano restaurant in Phoenix and Chef Pierce Azlin, the Maggiore Group Culinary Director. The Chefs led a cooking demonstration following a ribbon-cutting ceremony with representatives from BGCS and loanDepot.

“On behalf of MLB, I thank loanDepot for their generous contributions to our official charity, Boys & Girls Clubs of America,” said MLB Senior Vice President of Social Responsibility & Community Affairs April Brown. “Their ‘Home Means Everything’ campaign has made a real difference in the lives of young people across the country. This program has helped revitalize facilities like this incredible teen kitchen in Scottsdale, create once-in-a-lifetime experiences, and provide a home away from home to the kids who need it most. We are grateful for our partners for supporting and fulfilling an important shared mission.”

The Piper Teen Yum Hub is one of four planned local club revitalization projects with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, where loanDepot pledged support through its MLB “Home Means Everything” campaign during the 2021-2022 season. The company also put the finishing touches on a renovation of the fields and facilities at the 18-acre Wilmington Athletic Complex for Boys & Girls Clubs of the Los Angeles Harbor; helped restore Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto County locations that were caught in Hurricane Ian's path; and partnered with Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas to overhaul its Oak Cliff Club's STEM lab, which is scheduled for completion later this summer. Funds also support the national organization in Atlanta.

About loanDepot

loanDepot (NYSE: LDI) (NMLS # 174457) is an equal housing lender and digital commerce company committed to serving its customers throughout the homeownership journey. Since its launch in 2010, loanDepot has revolutionized the mortgage industry with a digital-first approach that makes it easier, faster and less stressful to purchase or refinance a home. Today, as one of the nation's largest non-bank retail mortgage lenders, loanDepot enables customers to achieve the American dream of homeownership through a broad suite of lending and real estate services that simplify one of life's most complex transactions. With headquarters in Southern California and offices nationwide, loanDepot is committed to serving the communities in which its team lives and works through a variety of local, regional and national philanthropic efforts.