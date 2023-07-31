Replimune and Incyte Enter into Clinical Trial Collaboration and Supply Agreement to Evaluate RP1 and INCB99280 in Patients with Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma

WOBURN, Mass. & WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL), a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel portfolio of tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapies, and Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY), a global biopharmaceutical company, today announced a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement to study RP1, Replimune’s lead product candidate, in combination with INCB99280, Incyte’s small molecule oral PD-L1 inhibitor.

“We are excited to enter into this collaboration with Incyte to explore the use of RP1 prior to surgery as we believe that our tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapies could have a great impact in the neoadjuvant setting both in cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC) and in other cancer types, given the high rates of complete responses we’ve seen to date, and data indicating RP1 is generally very well tolerated,” said Robert Coffin, Chief Research and Development Officer of Replimune. “The unique potential of the RPx platform to induce a patient-specific anti-tumor immune response with an off-the-shelf treatment speaks to the practicality and broad potential utility of the approach, and exploring its use with Incyte’s oral PD-L1 inhibitor has the potential to improve the patient experience further.”

“We look forward to collaborating with Replimune on this study evaluating INCB99280 and RP1 in patients with CSCC. Our oral PD-L1 program has shown promising safety and efficacy in early studies thus far, and we look forward to adding to the growing body of evidence for INCB99280 and learning more about its potential to improve clinical outcomes,” said Lance Leopold, M.D., Group Vice President, Clinical Development Hematology and Oncology, Incyte.

Under the terms of the agreement, Incyte will initiate and sponsor the clinical trial of INCB99280 and RP1 in patients with high risk, resectable cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC), with the clinical trial expected to initiate in early 2024. Replimune will supply Incyte with RP1 for the study and share equally in the costs of the study.

About RP1

RP1 is Replimune’s lead oncolytic immunotherapy product candidate and is based on a proprietary new strain of herpes simplex virus engineered for robust tumor selective replication and genetically armed with a fusogenic protein (GALV-GP R-) and GM-CSF, intended to maximize tumor killing potency, the immunogenicity of tumor cell death, and the activation of a systemic anti-tumor immune response.

About INCB99280

INCB99280 is a potent and selective small molecule oral PD-L1 inhibitor, which has demonstrated promising clinical activity and safety in patients with solid tumors. INCB99280 is being evaluated in multiple Phase 2 studies as monotherapy and in combination with other antitumor agents.

About Replimune

Replimune Group, Inc., headquartered in Woburn, MA, was founded in 2015 with the mission to transform cancer treatment by pioneering the development of novel tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapies. Replimune’s proprietary RPx platform is based on a potent HSV-1 backbone with payloads added to maximize immunogenic cell death and the induction of a systemic anti-tumor immune response. The RPx platform has a unique dual local and systemic mechanism of action (MOA) consisting of direct selective virus-mediated killing of the tumor resulting in the release of tumor derived antigens and altering of the tumor microenvironment (TME) to ignite a strong and durable systemic response. This MOA is expected to be synergistic with most established and experimental cancer treatment modalities, and, with an attractive safety profile the RPx platform has the versatility to be developed alone or combined with a variety of other treatment options. For more information, please visit www.replimune.com.

About Incyte

Incyte is a Wilmington, Delaware-based, global biopharmaceutical company focused on finding solutions for serious unmet medical needs through the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. For additional information on Incyte, please visit Incyte.com and follow @Incyte.

