Bloom Energy Signs First Customer in Germany

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) today marked the next step in its European expansion, announcing its first customer in Germany, the energy conglomerate EnBW’s (Energie Baden-Württemberg AG) affiliate, Geothermie-Gesellschaft Bruchsal GmbH.

Under the agreement, 300 kilowatts of Bloom’s solid oxide fuel cells will provide base load power to feed the auxiliary loads of Geothermie-Gesellschaft Bruchsal GmbH’s geothermal plant in Bruchsal, a city in Germany’s Upper Rhine plain. The plant supplies heat and electricity and has been part of a research project to extract lithium from geothermal water.

The Bloom fuel cell Energy Server™ can generate electricity from a variety of fuels without combustion, sharply reducing CO 2 emissions and air pollution. The platform also generates clean heat, at temperatures greater than 350° Celsius, which offers a unique opportunity for heat recovery. Bloom’s design-build contractor on the project, 2G Energie AG, will handle the heat recovery integration, which will feed the heating grid. This will be Bloom’s first CHP installation in Germany.

“We are pleased that Geothermie-Gesellschaft Bruchsal GmbH has chosen to partner with Bloom Energy for our first installation in Germany,” said Tim Schweikert, Head of Global Sales at Bloom Energy. “Our Combined Heat and Power Energy Servers are attractive to markets that are looking for highly efficient, low emissions, reliable power. We see opportunities for robust growth in Germany.”

CHP systems produce electricity and thermal energy using a range of technologies and fuels, most typically applied to combustion engines. The CHP-compatible applications include industrial boilers, central heating, district heating and process water and cooling. With on-site production, losses are minimized and heat that would otherwise be wasted is applied to facility loads in the form of process heating, hot water, or even chilled water. Bloom Energy Servers generate high temperature (> 350°C) heat, capable of producing steam or running absorption chillers.

Bloom has greatly expanded its presence in Europe in the last 12 months. The agreement with Geothermie-Gesellschaft Bruchsal GmbH follows an announcement in June that Bloom’s fuel cell Energy Server will provide base load power at the largest onshore oil field in western Europe, Perenco’s Wytch Farm in Dorset, England. Bloom also signed marketing partnership agreements for Spain and Portugal in 2023 and made energy platform sales to Italy’s Cefla and Ferrari in 2022.

Forward-Looking Statements

About Bloom Energy

