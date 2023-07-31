micromobility.com Progresses in Potential Acquisition of VanMoof

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--micromobility.com Inc. ("micromobility" or the "Company"), a global pioneer in sustainable transportation and micromobility services, is pleased to announce that it has submitted a non-binding bid to acquire VanMoof Amsterdam, an innovative e-bike startup known for its successful subscription business model.

Micromobility's initial non-binding bid, demonstrating the company's strong commitment to its expansion in the micromobility market, was positively received. The company is now preparing to present its binding offer. micromobility's CEO, Salvatore Palella, expressed his excitement about the potential acquisition, "This potential acquisition is part of our long-term strategy to consolidate our leadership in the micromobility market and diversify our portfolio of solutions. VanMoof's strong brand reputation, innovative e-bike technology, and its unique subscription model perfectly align with our vision for the future of urban transport."

Upon successful acquisition, Micromobility plans to leverage its advanced e-bike technology and successful subscription model to enhance the group’s product offerings. The Company intends to continue investing in the e-bike segment, as it sees significant potential in this market in the coming years.

"We recognize the challenges the micromobility sector currently faces, but we are firm believers in the transformative power of this industry. The potential acquisition of VanMoof, known for its quality and innovation, is an exciting step towards our vision for a more sustainable and efficient future of urban transportation," Palella added.

The Company will release more information about the acquisition process as developments progress.

About micromobility.com Inc.

micromobility.com Inc., a disruptive leader in the micro-mobility sector, founded by Salvatore Palella in 2015, combines expertise in retail, shared services, and vehicle rentals to revolutionize urban transportation. With operations spanning across the US and Europe, the holding group encompasses shared micro-mobility solutions through Helbiz Inc., vehicle rentals via Wheels Labs Inc. and e-commerce and planned brick-and-mortar stores via the micromobility.com brand. Committed to providing eco-friendly, affordable solutions and enhancing global accessibility, micromobility.com Inc. sets the standard for professional excellence in the micro-mobility landscape. For more information, visit www.micromobility.com.

