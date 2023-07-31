Minted Launches New Weddings Marketplace

Minted, the premium design marketplace committed to empowering independent artists, today announced its expansion beyond stationery with the launch of Minted Weddings Marketplace, a destination for unique wedding decor, gifts and accessories shipped directly from a global community of makers. (Photo: Business Wire)

Minted, the premium design marketplace committed to empowering independent artists, today announced its expansion beyond stationery with the launch of Minted Weddings Marketplace, a destination for unique wedding decor, gifts and accessories shipped directly from a global community of makers. (Photo: Business Wire)

Minted, the premium design marketplace committed to empowering independent artists, today announced its expansion beyond stationery with the launch of Minted Weddings Marketplace, a destination for unique wedding decor, gifts and accessories shipped directly from a global community of makers. (Photo: Business Wire)

Minted, the premium design marketplace committed to empowering independent artists, today announced its expansion beyond stationery with the launch of Minted Weddings Marketplace, a destination for unique wedding decor, gifts and accessories shipped directly from a global community of makers. (Photo: Business Wire)

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Minted, the premium design marketplace committed to empowering independent artists, today announced the launch of Minted Weddings Marketplace, a destination for unique wedding decor, gifts and accessories curated from independent makers around the world. This marks the next step in the expansion of Minted’s third-party marketplace model— which debuted last year with the launch of home decor and original art pieces under the Direct from Artist storefront. Minted Weddings Marketplace positions Minted as a holistic design resource that helps couples style their wedding vision from end to end, creating a truly memorable experience for every wedding celebration and its guests.

For over 15 years, Minted has been a trusted leader in high-quality, personalized wedding stationery. With the launch of Minted Weddings Marketplace, Minted expands its reach—couples can now discover thousands of carefully-curated, design-forward products made and fulfilled by Minted’s global community of makers and sellers. Weddings Marketplace offerings include unique statement pieces as well as elevated personalized products, which are seamlessly integrated alongside Minted’s luxe wedding stationery, to give couples a comprehensive destination to design their big day and make every detail special.

From custom ribbons to adorn the bouquet and monogrammed champagne flutes for the first cheers, to memorable gifts for every member of the wedding party, Minted has sourced goods to suit every couple’s vision. Today’s couples want to create an in-person experience and digital footprint for their weddings that will live on and play well across social media platforms like Pinterest, Instagram and TikTok. Minted’s products bring a couple’s love story to life, for both their guests and their online communities. Weddings Marketplace product categories include:

Stationery Accessories—Dress wedding stationery with luxurious vellum wrap, ribbon, wax seals, vintage stamps, and more for an artful presentation.

Decor—Set the mood and style the big day with hand-painted candles, dried florals, table numbers, and more to complete the vision.

Gifts—Honor the ones who have stood by your side leading up to the big day with thoughtful gift boxes, personalized gear, heartfelt cards, and more.

Favors—Little favors show big thanks. Let guests know you appreciate their time, travel, and support with a gift, and personalize it for an extra-special touch.

Wedding Day Essentials—The secret to making your big day special is in the details. Discover velvet ring boxes, vow books, cake toppers, robes, and even a bowtie for the pup-of-honor.

Weddings Marketplace continues and builds upon Minted’s commitment to helping customers discover the best in design, while opening up new selling and revenue opportunities for creative business owners around the world. Minted’s global creator community comprises thousands of talented and diverse artists and makers, from all 50 states and more than 100 countries, who customers support with every purchase, from all 50 states and more than 100 countries.

“Since its founding in 2007, Minted has become synonymous with high-quality, personalizable wedding stationery from independent artists. Today, we are thrilled to introduce the Minted Weddings Marketplace, a resource for couples to style their big day from start to finish,” said Minted CEO Melissa Kim. “Simultaneously, we’re proud to continue championing the work and fostering economic opportunity for independent makers around the world who can grow their businesses on the Minted platform. The integration of a third-party marketplace alongside our first-party business allows us to scale product categories and offerings. Customers can now access a constantly refreshed assortment of accessories, gifts and decor in the same place that they shop for stationery.”

When paired with Minted Weddings’ complimentary one-on-one concierge experience and custom stationery capabilities, the launch of Wedding Marketplace enables every moment from “Will you marry me?” to “I do” to be imbued with a personal touch. Minted’s expert team of wedding concierges are equipped to advise on all things wedding—from advice on invitation etiquette to sourcing the perfect party favor—across Minted’s full assortment of stationery, decor, accessories, and gifts.

Starting today, customers can shop the new Minted Weddings Marketplace by visiting minted.com/wedding. Follow @mintedweddings on Instagram for wedding inspiration.

ABOUT MINTED

Minted is a premium goods marketplace, committed to discovering and fostering the world’s untapped creative talent and bringing it to market. The company’s wedding, holiday, gifts, art, stationery, and home furnishings products have reached more than 75 million homes worldwide. Using Minted’s crowdsourcing technology, consumers are empowered to vote for the designs they love and want to see sold, ensuring that Minted continuously sells fresh and trend-forward products. The winning designs are manufactured by Minted, enabling artists from around the world to sell their work while letting Minted do the rest. Since launching in 2007, the company has expanded to serve consumers in new categories including wall art, textiles, digital content, home decor, and home furnishings. Minted also builds traditional retail distribution for its independent artist community, partnering with major retailers and consumer products brands. The company has raised more than $300 million from top-tier investors including Benchmark Capital, T. Rowe Price, Permira, Ridge Ventures, Technology Crossover Ventures, and Norwest Venture Partners. Learn more at minted.com.