Emtel Selects Tecnotree for their BSS Transformation Journey

ESPOO, Finland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tecnotree, a Finnish-based global provider of digital transformation solutions for Communication Service Providers (CSPs) and Digital Service Providers (DSPs), is proud to announce the signing of a new deal with Emtel Mauritius, where Tecnotree will provide BSS stack solution to replace the company’s legacy business processes, products, and services, to enhance their operational efficiency, and meet current and future market requirements as a Telecom operator.

Tecnotree’s 5G-ready BSS suite with analytical capabilities comprises a full range of business processes that support customer lifecycle and revenue management. Tecnotree has an agile and open-source BSS stack that is cloud-native, Open Digital Architecture (ODA) compliant, and platinum certified by TM Forum for real-world Open APIs that allows seamless integration. The Tecnotree solution provides an improved customer experience as well as advanced monetization opportunities. It meets the increasing need for new and futuristic services for both retail and enterprise customers. Tecnotree’s BSS stack enables our customers to create a market differentiator and provide tools and open-source technologies to gain maximum benefits in terms of scale, performance, flexibility, and Capex/Opex savings.

The deployment included products such as Customer Management, Document Management, Product Management, Order Management, Inventory Management, Distributor Management, Commission Management, Workflow Management, Loyalty and Campaign Management, Customer Self-care, Lead & Sales Management, and VAS Management.

The full digital stack deployment includes key differentiators of the solution such as a 360-degree view providing consolidated customer view, self-care capabilities with digital onboarding experience such as real-time campaigns in Campaign Management, open-source technologies with configurable process reducing operational cost, and quick launch of digital services reducing time to market.

Kresh Goomany, CEO, Emtel Mauritius, said, “We are delighted to partner with Tecnotree on this transformative journey. Tecnotree BSS suite enables us to enhance our operational efficiency and cater to the ever-evolving market requirements. It equips us with the necessary tools to drive maximum benefits in terms of scale, performance, and cost-effectiveness. We are confident that Tecnotree BSS Suite capabilities such as digital customer onboarding, intelligent customer 360-degree view, real-time customer insights & recommendations, and unified catalog for bundled offerings will not only help Emtel to deliver superior customer experience but will also complement our 5G offerings for the customers.”

Padma Ravichander, CEO Tecnotree OYJ, said, “We are excited to collaborate with Emtel Mauritius and proud to play a critical role towards their move to digitization and advanced services. This partnership marks an important step forward in our commitment to provide superior digital transformation solutions that will allow them to gain maximum benefits in terms of an incremental transformation with new business models, operational efficiency, immersive user experience, and customer data-centric architecture. This collaboration demonstrates our dedication to providing market differentiators and futuristic offerings that satisfy the increasing needs of telecom operators.”

About Tecnotree

Tecnotree is a 5G-ready digital Business Support System (BSS) player, with AI/ML capabilities and multi-cloud extensibility. Tecnotree is among the first companies in the world to be Platinum Certified by TM Forum Open API standards, and our agile and open-source Digital BSS Stack comprises the full range (order-to-cash) of business processes and subscription management for telecom and other digital services industries creating opportunities beyond connectivity. Tecnotree also provides Fintech and B2B2X multi-experience marketplace to its subscriber base through the Tecnotree Moments platform to empower digitally connected communities across gaming, health, education, OTT, and other vertical ecosystems. Tecnotree is listed on Helsinki Nasdaq (TEM1V).

For more information, please visit www.tecnotree.com