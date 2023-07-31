Fisher-Price® Introduces New Sensory Bright Line—Inspiring Kids 3 and Up to Custom-Create Their Own Sensory Experience That’s as Unique as They Are

EAST AURORA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fisher-Price® (NASDAQ: MAT) today unveiled its all-new Sensory Bright™ line—featuring a range of products that offer visual, auditory, tactile, and olfactory experiences—that promotes inclusive, open-ended play for children 3 and older. Designed to encourage exploration, problem-solving, and creativity, the new line includes the following four complementary products: Fisher-Price® Sensory Bright™ Light Station; Fisher-Price® Sensory Bright™ SpinnyScopes™; Fisher-Price® Sensory Bright™ Squish Scape™; and Fisher-Price® Sensory Bright™ Squeeze ‘n Sniffs. Available exclusively at Target, all of the new items can be played with on their own or added to the light station for even more ways to enhance the sensory experience. In addition, experts at the Fisher-Price Play Lab collaborated with numerous parents, kids, and caregivers to help infuse real-world insights and product testing feedback into the new line to ensure optimal fun and functionality that helps kids learn and grow the way they like best.

“ Sensory play is an important tool for childhood development, and we know that every child can benefit from activities that stimulate the brain through things like light, touch, and sound,” said Dr. Krystal Starke, Childhood Development Expert, Fisher-Price Play Lab. “ Toy play is not a one-size-fits-all endeavor, which is why we are so excited about the new Sensory Bright line that allows young children of varying abilities and sensibilities to customize their own sensory experience to their specific needs and wants every time they play.”

The full line of Fisher-Price Sensory Bright includes:

Fisher-Price Sensory Bright Light Station , ($49.99): Unleash your child’s creativity with this interactive sensory table, featuring customizable lights, sounds, and music that kids can control to create their own personalized sensory play. Featuring six interactive play modes— Spark, DJ Dance Party, Tracking, Splash, Wipeout, and Snake , along with a variety of textured buttons, dials, and switches—children can press, twist, and turn to design colorful visual, auditory, and tactile experiences.

, ($49.99): Unleash your child’s creativity with this interactive sensory table, featuring customizable lights, sounds, and music that kids can control to create their own personalized sensory play. Featuring six interactive play modes— and , along with a variety of textured buttons, dials, and switches—children can press, twist, and turn to design colorful visual, auditory, and tactile experiences. Fisher-Price Sensory Bright SpinnyScopes , ($6.99): Preschool kids can embark on an exciting sensory journey with this set of three different spinning toys that reveal a unique pattern as kids twist and turn the top, plus have satisfying clicking or whirring sounds. These light-refracting spinners also work with the light station to unlock more visual play.

, ($6.99): Preschool kids can embark on an exciting sensory journey with this set of three different spinning toys that reveal a unique pattern as kids twist and turn the top, plus have satisfying clicking or whirring sounds. These light-refracting spinners also work with the light station to unlock more visual play. Fisher-Price Sensory Bright Squish Scape , ($11.99): Set the scene for under-the-sea sensory discoveries with this mess-free, squish scape tablet. Children can embark on a squishy scavenger hunt as they press and smush the fish through the goo maze, revealing hidden images in the ocean along the way for a fun, tactile experience!

, ($11.99): Set the scene for under-the-sea sensory discoveries with this mess-free, squish scape tablet. Children can embark on a squishy scavenger hunt as they press and smush the fish through the goo maze, revealing hidden images in the ocean along the way for a fun, tactile experience! Fisher-Price® Sensory Bright™ Squeeze ‘n Sniffs™, ($10.99/2 pk): Preschoolers can squish, smush, smell, and make all kinds of exciting sensory discoveries with these four, new squeeze ‘n sniff toys, available in-store only. Each pack contains two squishy animal pals, featuring scented goo and fun hidden surprises underneath for kids to explore.

The Fisher-Price Sensory Bright Line is available today exclusively at Target online and in-store. Visit the following links to learn more about Fisher-Price or the Fisher-Price Play Lab.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain, and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends®, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Monster High®, and MEGA®, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming and digital experiences, music, and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us online at mattel.com.

MAT-FP