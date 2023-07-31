CORRECTING and REPLACING OneSeven, Merchant Aligns with Cincinnati-based Callahan Financial

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

ONESEVEN, MERCHANT ALIGNS WITH CINCINNATI-BASED CALLAHAN FINANCIAL

Strategic, collaborative partnership equips $200M RIA for next phase of growth

OneSeven, an RIA specializing in supporting advisors with life-changing opportunities, announced, in conjunction with Merchant, its partnership with Cincinnati-based Callahan Financial. This co-investment signifies a strategic alliance to provide growth capital and innovative solutions for continued growth.

Founded in 1987 by Joe Callahan, Callahan Financial offers advisory and brokerage services for small businesses and high-net-worth and mass-affluent investors and their families with the goal of providing product diversity and outsized returns to its clients.

OneSeven and Merchant supported Callahan Financial in transitioning clients to the OneSeven independent RIA as part of the collaborative partnership. They will continue supporting ongoing organic growth initiatives, corporate strategy, and access to investment management solutions and capital markets.

"This partnership aligns with our commitment to innovation and client service," said Joe Callahan, CEO of Callahan Financial. “OneSeven’s client-centric approach combined with Merchant’s industry expertise gives us the durable capital and resources needed to support our continued growth efforts.”

"Our collaboration with Callahan Financial signifies our commitment to provide unparalleled financial service solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of growth-oriented advisors," said Todd Resnick, Co-Founder and President of OneSeven.

"Joe Callahan and his team have built a reputable financial practice rooted in service to their clients, advisors, and community over the past 30 years," said Rick D’Amico, Managing Partner at Merchant. “The combination of OneSeven and Callahan will only further advance Callahan's mission to provide the best financial future for the families they serve."

About OneSeven

Our mission is to make a meaningful impact in wealth management, where unique experiences are rare. Our independent financial advisors go beyond the numbers, striving to provide holistic solutions for each client. We take the time to understand your interests, goals, and aspirations, aligning your finances with what matters.

Discover more about OneSeven, our exceptional advisors, and how you can join our team by visiting our website at www.onesevenadvisor.com.

About Merchant

Merchant is a private partnership providing growth capital, management resources, strategic opportunities and direction to independent financial services companies, particularly those focused on wealth and asset management. Merchant’s ecosystem comprises 60+ partner firms & RIA practices in three countries, collectively managing more than $140 billion in assets as of the end of 2022. For additional information, please visit merchantim.com.

About Callahan Financial

For more than 30 years, Callahan Financial has provided families and small businesses with financial advocacy, collaborative problem solving and vision casting for the future. www.callahancincy.com