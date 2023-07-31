Allied Van Lines Launches Music to Move by Playlists to Celebrate 95th Anniversary

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allied Van Lines, one of the world’s largest moving companies, is launching Spotify playlists inspired by life’s biggest moments and the moves that help create them. The Spotify account was created as part of a year-long celebration for Allied’s 95th anniversary of delivering high-quality corporate and household goods moving services.

Allied’s account will include seven curated playlists that will be added in the coming days, as well as bonus playlists that will be added throughout the year. The account kicks off with their flagship playlist, “Allied’s Music to Move By,” featuring crowdsourced songs from Allied’s valued customers and agents. The full list will include:

- Allied’s Music to Move By

- Your First Commute

- Kids Moving Jams

- Moving Overseas

- Movin’ and Groovin’

- Allied Across America

- Cajas y Ritmos Latinos

For over 95 years, Allied has provided unique moving experiences to its customers.

In 1960, Allied created “Music to Move Families By,” a limited-release vinyl record with custom music written and composed by Dick Boyell, a celebrated jazz musician known for his advertisement scores. The record, which only had 5,000 pressings, features music inspired by Allied agents’ travels across the world. Allied is excited to provide the soundtrack to your next move with a modern twist on “Music to Move Families By”.

Check out Allied’s moving-inspired playlists at https://sptfy.com/Allied.

About Allied Van Lines

Allied Van Lines is an award-winning moving and specialized transportation services company. Established in 1928, Allied is one of the world’s largest moving companies and a recognized global brand of Sirva Worldwide, Inc., a leader in providing worldwide moving and relocation services to corporations, consumers and governments around the world. Allied is recognized as The International Moving Company of the Year for five years by Expatriate Management & Mobility Awards and as “America’s Most Recommended Moving Company” by the Women’s Choice Award®. Allied is an Official Partner of the Susan G Komen® Foundation and a top donor to Move for Hunger®. Allied is a ProMover® member of the American Trucking Association. For more information, call 1-800-689-8684 or visit allied.com. USDOT 076235