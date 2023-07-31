Africell Sierra Leone Rolls Out High-Capacity Disaggregated IP/MPLS Backbone To Deliver Mobile And Fixed Services

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IP Infusion, manufacturer of carrier-grade networking software, announced today that Pine Networks, a systems integrator based in Paris, has chosen its OcNOS® Network Operating System to provide a disaggregated networking solution for Africell, a mobile services provider based in Sierra Leone.

Africell offers comprehensive mobile coverage throughout the entire country. Africell also provides high capacity FTTx to cater to the connectivity needs of businesses and residential areas in Freetown, the capital and largest city of Sierra Leone. Due to the significant surge in traffic resulting from its extensive 4G coverage and in preparation for the introduction of 5G, it became crucial for Africell to deploy a robust and scalable IP backbone network for the backhauling of both mobile and fixed traffic.

Known for its innovative approach and early adoption of new technologies, Africell made the strategic decision to deploy its new backbone infrastructure using disaggregated routing solutions based on the IP Infusion OcNOS Network Operating System and the Edgecore hardware switches. Systems Integrator Pine Networks developed and delivered this turn-key project to Africell, from network design and proof of concept, to integration and traffic migration.

Ali Abou Hamdan, Head of transmission and IP at Africell Sierra Leone, said: “We made the decision to use a disaggregated routing solution because it covered all of our requirements and provided the flexibility we need at a lower point than traditional solutions.”

“The IP Infusion OcNOS was the right choice for Africell, because it provides the required features for current and future requirements as Africell introduces more advanced services,” said Hadi Choueiry, General Manager of Pine Networks.

“We are pleased to have more deployments in Africa, which is an important market for IP Infusion. This deployment expands our global footprint and is further proof that IP Infusion products have a place in the broader international market,” said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO of IP Infusion. “Innovation, performance, and cost-effectiveness are product traits appropriate for every market that IP Infusion is proud to deliver on.”

About Africell Sierra Leone

Africell is the leading mobile communications and technology company in Sierra Leone. We launched our services in 2005 and have grown to become the nation’s most popular and trusted brand. In Sierra Leone, Africell offers a mix of reliable and affordable data, voice and SMS products. We improve lifestyles and create opportunities through mobile money and other helpful technology services. Additional information can be found at https://www.africell.sl/

About Pine Networks

Pine Networks is a leading system integrator specialized in open disaggregated networking and real-time monitoring solutions. We transform your network into an open, controllable and flexible network by relying on disaggregated, virtualized and open technology. This new approach delivers multiple benefits such as cost savings, scalability, no vendor lock-in and efficiency. Additional information can be found at http://www.pine-networks.com.

About IP Infusion

IP Infusion manufactures open network software and solutions for carriers, service providers and data centers. With hundreds of customers and thousands of deployments, IP Infusion is a market leader in Network Operating Systems. Our flagship software platform OcNOS® allows network operators to disaggregate their networks, streamline operations, and reduce Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). Network OEMs may also disaggregate network devices to expedite time to market, offer comprehensive services, and achieve carrier grade robustness.

IP Infusion is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and is a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of ACCESS CO., LTD. Additional information can be found at http://www.IPInfusion.com.

