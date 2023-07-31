Weave Expands Payment Product Suite with Mobile Tap to Pay

LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Weave (NYSE: WEAV), a leading all-in-one customer experience platform for small and medium-sized businesses, announced an expansion of their payments platform with the addition of Mobile Tap to Pay. This new feature allows patients and clients to make contactless payments by simply tapping their credit or debit card on the provider's mobile device.

This feature enables Weave customers to seamlessly collect payments from anywhere, without dedicated payment processing hardware. With the growing popularity of contactless payment options, Weave's Mobile Tap to Pay feature aims to cater to the evolving needs of on-the-go patients and clients and mobile-first businesses.

Mobile Tap to Pay is seamlessly integrated into Weave's existing payments platform, providing Weave customers with even more comprehensive and versatile payment options. Leveraging the latest advancements in payment technology, Weave is one of the first patient experience software providers to offer a mobile tap-to-pay option and continues to empower small- and medium-sized healthcare businesses to accept payment methods that reduce friction in the payment process and enhance the overall patient experience.

"We’re very excited to introduce Mobile Tap to Pay to our payment product suite," said Branden Neish, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Weave. "This new feature reflects our commitment to staying at the forefront of payment innovation and providing our customers with the tools they need to succeed in today's rapidly evolving digital landscape."

With the introduction of Mobile Tap to Pay, Weave strengthens its position as a leading payment solutions provider, catering to the diverse needs of small- and medium- sized businesses. To learn more about Weave's payment solutions and the new Mobile Tap to Pay, visit https://www.getweave.com/weave-payments/.

