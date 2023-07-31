Walker & Dunlop Arranges nearly $400 Million Financing for 10 Active Adult Communities

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that one of the company’s premier Capital Markets teams, led by Matt Wallach, Stephen West, and Walker Layne, has financed 10 age restricted (55+) multifamily transactions totaling $390 million in the past 12 months and over $1 billion in volume during the past five years. The debt capital was sourced from the GSEs, multiple life companies, banks, and debt funds.

These recent transactions illustrate the growing trend and increase in active adult communities across the country and Walker & Dunlop's expertise in providing capital for investors in the senior living sector. According to the U.S. Active Adult Community Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Gender and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030, the U.S. active adult community market size is estimated to reach $805 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 4.01% from 2022 to 2030, when this demographic is likely to account for about a quarter of the population.

" Demand for adult living investment will continue to grow regardless of rents or geographic location," said Matt Wallach, managing director of Multifamily Finance at Walker & Dunlop. " The market is in desperate need of these types of properties, and we are extremely pleased to have financed a significant amount in collaboration with our trusted partners across the country."

A testament to the strength and versatility of the team, they have tapped into numerous lending sources, originating both fixed and floating-rate loans for properties at varying levels of occupancy with terms and structures tailored to their client’s business plans. Walker & Dunlop's strong industry relationships have allowed the team to navigate the complexities of the market to secure favorable terms even during times of uncertainty. The team remains extremely active in the space and has closed five transactions year to date, with another three deals currently under application.

In 2022, Walker & Dunlop’s Capital Markets group sourced capital for transactions totaling nearly $26 billion from non-Agency capital providers. This vast experience has made them a top advisor on all asset classes for many of the industry’s top developers, owners, and operators. To learn more about Walker & Dunlop’s broad financing options, visit our website.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is one of the largest commercial real estate finance and advisory services firms in the United States. Our ideas and capital create communities where people live, work, shop, and play. The diversity of our people, breadth of our brand and technological capabilities make us one of the most insightful and client-focused firms in the commercial real estate industry.

