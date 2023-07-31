Brooklyn Brewery Launching Limited Edition Brooklyn Lager Featuring Notorious B.I.G. in Celebration of Hip-Hop's 50th Anniversary

BROOKLYN, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Brooklyn Brewery unveils an exciting, limited-edition Brooklyn Lager featuring Notorious B.I.G. in homage to his vibrant legacy and in celebration of Hip-Hop’s 50th Anniversary.

This limited release of Brooklyn Lager - which is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year - delivers the same bold taste that has made it a favorite for three decades, but for a limited time will feature an iconic image of Brooklyn’s favorite son, capturing his larger-than-life persona and serving as a testament to his creative legacy and profound impact on the hip-hop community, as well as in fashion, style, photography, and more. The limited-edition artwork will be available across all packs and sizes, starting in August, while supplies last.

When Brooklyn Lager first launched, it revolutionized the beer scene with its award-winning taste, delivering a rich and flavorful profile. With bold grapefruit and smooth, toasty caramel notes, this iconic lager quickly became a symbol of quality and craftsmanship. Emerging from Brooklyn in the ‘90s, both achieved local acclaim before attaining global status. This pairing brings together his timeless artistry with the bold iconicity of the classic beer; a celebration of innovation and artistry in both music and brewing, honoring Hip-Hop's 50th Anniversary.

Coinciding with the release, a special capsule collection of limited edition apparel and accessories will be on sale on August 4th, online and in the Brooklyn Brewery Tasting Room. The collection is available to preview now via https://store.brooklynbrewery.com/notoriousbig.

In conjunction with the release of the limited-edition Brooklyn Lager, Brooklyn Brewery has teamed up with Wax Poetics - the acclaimed music journal, who has long been recognized for their deep appreciation of music, culture, and art - for a 3 part series to celebrate Notorious B.I.G.’s enduring cultural legacy.

Karli Bainbridge, VP of Marketing for Brooklyn Brewery explains: “We are thrilled to bring this collaboration together in celebration of fifty years of hip-hop. We are also excited to team up with notable music journal Wax Poetics, along with Brooklyn-based establishments Museum of Contemporary African Diasporan Arts, and leading arts and media institution BRIC for a series of events that pay homage to Biggie’s extraordinary cultural impact.”

Guests can RSVP for free in advance of each event at WaxPoetics.com/BIG starting Wednesday, August 2nd; entry will be granted on a first come, first served basis, dependent on capacity. Brooklyn Brewery will be supplying delicious beers and surprise giveaways at each event as well.

Taking place across 3 nights in August and September, the events will include live performances by Masta Ace, Easy Mo Bee, MIKE and DJ sets by Niara Sterling, Monk-One, and more.

Thursday, August 17th - In Conversation & DJ Set with Easy Mo Bee at Brooklyn Brewery’s Williamsburg Tasting Room Renowned producer Easy Mo Bee will join Wax Poetics Magazine’s Editor-At-Large Andrew “Monk-One” Mason to reflect on the early ’90s New York City milieu that gave birth to this musical phenomenon. Mo Bee will also break down some of his classic beats that powered Biggie’s legendary Ready To Die album and other unforgettable songs of the era. Following the talk, Mo Bee switches to DJ mode for a dance party, joined on the decks by Monk-One and more.



Thursday, August 31st - B.I.G.: Lineage of a Legend Photography Exhibition Launch Party at the Museum of Contemporary African Diasporan Arts (MoCADA) The Notorious B.I.G. has burned an indelible image, built of many personas into the minds of millions across the world. Whether it's due to the infectious chatting of the West Indian rudeboy, the effortless lyricism of the Brooklyn native, or the vivid nature of his storytelling, one could argue that Christopher Wallace has one of the deepest and most cherished legacies in rap's history. MoCADA in Brooklyn will host a photo exhibition exploring Biggie’s personas and their wider influence on hip-hop.



Thursday, September 14th - Masta Ace with Marco Polo + MIKE Closing Series Party at BRIC The series concludes with a finale celebrating Brooklyn hip-hop in its fullest spectrum, old school to new, with a concert at BRIC in Brooklyn. Curated by Wax Poetics, the line-up is headlined by storytelling golden era MC Masta Ace and rising star MIKE who continues to shine the torch for quality homegrown hip-hop.



For updates and more information on the Notorious B.I.G. x Brooklyn Lager Limited Edition, please visit: https://brooklynbrewery.com/notoriousbig.

For hi-res images of Notorious B.I.G. x Brooklyn Lager Limited Edition, click here.

ABOUT BROOKLYN BREWERY:

Brooklyn Brewery is a leading global independent craft brewer and a pioneer of the American craft beer revolution. From our home in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, we draw inspiration from our local community of innovators and those always in the making to spread the culture and creativity of craft beer to over 30 states and more than 30 countries on 5 continents. Learn more at brooklynbrewery.com.