All Lottery Tickets Are Winners Tuesday and Wednesday at KRISPY KREME®

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tuesday’s $1 billion lottery drawing reminds us that we definitely hit the lottery when it comes to our fans. There’s probably a billion reasons we love them so much. So, this week we want them all to win some “dough.”

Krispy Kreme® guests who show us a lottery ticket Tuesday or Wednesday, Aug. 1-2, at shops nationwide – from the big drawing Tuesday night or a losing ticket from any lottery – can receive one free iconic Original Glazed® Doughnut (one per guest while supplies last).

Krispy Kreme fans, you’re all winners in our heart, so enjoy these Mega Glaze Days and share on social using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme.

