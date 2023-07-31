SONIC Reimagines a Beloved Party Snack with New Buffalo Chicken Dip Bites

OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SONIC® Drive-In is once again bringing craveable innovation to the drive-in with the new Buffalo Chicken Dip Bites. Now available for a limited time at participating drive-ins nationwide, these on-the-go snacks match the iconic flavor of buffalo chicken dip with a wonton-style fried exterior to deliver the ultimate crispy bite that’s packed with creamy, craveable goodness.

The SONIC Buffalo Chicken Dip Bites boast a mouthwatering combination of tender, juicy chicken blended with zesty buffalo sauce and melty cheddar cheese on the inside, with a crispy, golden-brown wrapper on the outside that delivers an irresistible crunch. Whether you’re in need of a quick and easy game-time snack or an afternoon pick-me-up, these creamy, crunchy bites are the answer to your cravings and start at just $2.99 plus tax for three pieces. Buffalo Chicken Dip Bites are also available in packs of five and seven to satisfy any appetite.

“From tailgates to family celebrations, Buffalo chicken dip is always a craveable favorite. In developing the new Buffalo Chicken Dip Bites, our Culinary Innovation team took that same mouthwatering flavor and packed it into a golden-brown crispy wrapper for an unforgettable snacking experience that can be enjoyed anywhere, anytime,” said Mackenzie Gibson, Vice President of Culinary & Menu Innovation at SONIC.

For those in the mood for something sweet at an incredible value, SONIC is also offering small Classic Shakes for $1.99 plus tax throughout the month of August. SONIC Classic Shakes are hand mixed and come in a variety of flavors such as chocolate, Reese’s peanut butter, banana or strawberry. These thick, creamy shakes are finished with whipped topping and a cherry. At just $1.99, a Classic Shake is the perfect way to chill out during the last month of summer, celebrate a win or satisfy a sweet tooth.

Even better, SONIC donates a portion of all drink, slush and shake sales, including the $1.99 Classic Shakes, to support local public education through the brand’s Limeades for Learning initiative.* Since 2009, SONIC has donated more than $26 million to funding local classrooms, becoming one of the largest programs to support public education in the U.S.

*SONIC donates a portion of every Drink, Slush, and Shake purchase to the SONIC Foundation, which is used to support local schools across the communities SONIC serves through partners like DonorsChoose. The SONIC Foundation is a division of the Inspire Brands Foundation. For more information about the SONIC Foundation, visit foundation.inspirebrands.com.

About SONIC® Drive-In

SONIC, founded in 1953, is the largest drive-in restaurant brand in the United States, with more than 3,500 restaurants in 48 states. SONIC is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit SONICDriveIn.com and InspireBrands.com.