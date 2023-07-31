BigCommerce To Launch New Google Cloud AI-Powered Ecommerce Features

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, today announced it will add new AI-powered features to its platform, leveraging Google Cloud’s AI technologies. With these new features, enterprise merchants will have the potential to improve operational efficiencies, elevate customer experiences, enhance product discovery and help drive more sales. BigCommerce AI-powered solutions will start to be globally available by the end of 2H 2023.

“BigCommerce is deeply invested in AI that will allow enterprise merchants to optimize their ecommerce operations using the most advanced and innovative technologies to drive operational efficiencies, deliver more targeted and personalized shopping experiences, and ultimately sell more worldwide,” said Troy Cox, senior vice president of product at BigCommerce. “Creating AI-powered solutions with Google Cloud cements the significance of our collaborative partnership as we move to strengthen AI in the ecommerce industry together.”

With the BigCommerce and Google Cloud partnership expansion, BigCommerce will accelerate its use of AI technologies to help merchants innovate and succeed with a simplified and modernized approach to enterprise ecommerce. Among the upcoming AI-powered solutions scheduled to release, the following key AI features will give merchants the ability to work smarter, faster and more efficiently to:

Create compelling product descriptions with AI-powered writing features. Leveraging Google Cloud’s Vertex AI on the backend, merchants can save time and simplify the writing and creative process that enable product catalogs to get to market more quickly and efficiently – helping to improve SEO rankings, product discovery, increasing traffic and conversion rates that aid in more sales.

Leveraging Google Cloud’s Vertex AI on the backend, merchants can save time and simplify the writing and creative process that enable product catalogs to get to market more quickly and efficiently – helping to improve SEO rankings, product discovery, increasing traffic and conversion rates that aid in more sales. Deliver highly personalized storefronts. Powered by Google Cloud’s Recommendations AI, merchants will have a seamless way to create personalized product recommendations that are tailored to each customer’s taste and preference – elevating product discovery to potentially increase average order value (AOV), conversions and lifetime value (LTV).

Powered by Google Cloud’s Recommendations AI, merchants will have a seamless way to create personalized product recommendations that are tailored to each customer’s taste and preference – elevating product discovery to potentially increase average order value (AOV), conversions and lifetime value (LTV). Gain deeper insight into business performance with AI-driven data analytics. Looking ahead, the BigCommerce Ecommerce Insights tool will evolve to feature new AI capabilities enabling merchants to derive deeper data insight and analytics into store performance, customer trends and respond to business changes as soon as they happen.

By automating processes with AI across their ecommerce operations, merchants can organically save time and improve operational efficiency and productivity by using AI algorithms to streamline workflows, accelerate product development cycles, reduce costs and accelerate time-to-market.

The new AI integration is coming at a time where adoption of AI among retailers is expected to surpass US $127 billion by 2033, according to Future Market Insights. The demand for AI in retail is expected to grow by 28% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

“Successful companies will be those that can leverage AI to solve time-intensive business problems in a seamless, efficient way,” said Carrie Tharp, vice president, strategic industries at Google Cloud. “Through Google Cloud Vertex AI, BigCommerce will be able to transform ecommerce functions for more merchants, enabling them to access, build and deploy machine learning models and AI applications at scale all in one single platform.”

To register for the BigCommerce X Google BigAI Hackathon happening from August 7-18, 2023, click here. Visit BigCommerce to learn more about how AI is influencing and advancing ecommerce. To sign up for a free trial or demo, contact BigCommerce Sales.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry’s, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, Solo Stove, Ted Baker and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in London, Kyiv, San Francisco, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.