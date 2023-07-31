Orion Group Partners With Leading HVAC Service Provider, Owens Companies

BLOOMINGTON, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orion Group ("Orion"), a commercial facility services business, today announced that it has partnered with Owens Companies, a leading commercial HVAC services company based in Minneapolis, MN. Owens Companies is Orion’s latest investment in the commercial HVAC industry. Orion plans to build a national platform by partnering with exceptional family-owned facility services businesses and providing resources to help fuel their next chapter of growth.

Owens joins a growing portfolio of heavy mechanical-focused businesses across the United States and its first investment in the Twin Cities area. Owens Companies is a fully integrated, single source mechanical contractor performing Commercial and Residential HVAC for the Twin Cities, employing the highest-skilled HVAC technicians in the region. Founded in 1957 by the late Robert H. Owens, Owens Companies has flourished by focusing on robust preventive maintenance procedures on the most complex equipment in the region. Bob’s son, John Owens, joined the company in 1978 as a Salesman and served most recently as the President & CEO, continuing to develop its capabilities, customer base, and Owens’ strong relationship with its workforce.

"Owens Companies is proud to announce we are taking our business to the next level with the Orion Services Group. Orion recognizes the long tradition of excellence at Owens, and the quality and strength of the Owens Team. Bob Owens was a pioneer in our industry and set the standards for others to follow. I have spent 45 years working to carry on his legacy and honor his memory, along with that of my late brother Jim, who was a Vice President of the company. I am confident with Orion our loyal customers will continue to receive the quality of service they have come to expect from Owens Companies,” said John Owens.

Julie Kirby, Owens Companies’ CFO since 2021, has been promoted to President and will lead the company’s operations.

“With a 66-year-old reputation in the Twin Cities as the premier provider of heating and cooling services, Owens has been able to attract and retain customers for decades. They have a relentless focus on customer and technician needs, while maintaining a tight-knit, family-owned culture. We could not be more excited to partner with John, Julie, and the entire team at Owens Companies,” said Scott Ingold, Group President of Orion.

About Orion Group

Orion Group is a commercial facility services company seeking to partner with market leading family-owned service providers. Through its People First approach, Orion supports its locally managed operations through investments in hiring and training and strives to create unmatched growth opportunities for its people. Orion was founded by Will Adams, Isaiah Brown and Max Agranoff in 2019. For more information, please visit www.orionservicesgroup.com.

About Owens Companies

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Owens was founded in 1957. Owens Companies brings over six decades of experience to each building we service. We are the leading fully integrated, single-source mechanical contractor in the Twin Cities. Twenty-four hours per day, seven days per week, Owens is here for your home or business. For over 60 years, we pride ourselves with operating in an ethical way with our customers. This has resulted in recognition as the Commercial Contractor of the Year by Contracting Business Magazine. We’ll never sell you a part you don’t need, or repair something that isn’t broken.