Veterans Evaluation Services Adds Kaleidoscope Affect, LLC and CEO Major Gen. Linda Singh as Strategic Advisors

TYSONS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Maximus, a leading employer and provider of government services worldwide, today announced its subsidiary Veterans Evaluation Services (VES) has named Kaleidoscope Affect, LLC, and its CEO, Major Gen. Linda Singh, as a strategic advisor. Singh, former Adjutant General of Maryland, and her company will support VES as it expands its work with the Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) and other veteran service organizations. VES supports the VA in its mission to provide veterans and transitioning service members throughout the benefit exam and claims process.

“The mission of VES has always been to provide quality and timely evaluations for those who bravely served our country, performed by trained professionals in a respectful and hospitable environment,” said Teresa Weipert, General Manager, Maximus Federal. “With her extensive background in military and veteran affairs, the addition of Major Gen. Singh and her team is an important element of VES’s unwavering commitment to support the VA’s mission of serving our veterans.”

Maryland-based Kaleidoscope Affect, LLC, is a Woman-Owned and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned small business that is a protégé of Maximus through the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Mentor-Protégé Program. The Maximus program has been developed to help small businesses in the federal contracting space grow and expand their business through strategic partnerships.

“The services provided by VES, including through its mobile evaluation units, are vitally important to veterans and their families in need of securing benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs,” said Singh. “VES has proven to be a leader in the veteran evaluation space by providing high-quality, timely, and accurate medical disability exams for national and international claims. As a veteran, I know firsthand what it’s like to go through the benefit process, and I’m motivated to extend the work already in progress to improve the veteran experience.”

Singh served as the Adjutant General of Maryland from 2015 to 2019, where she was responsible for the daily operations of the Maryland Military Department, which includes the National Guard, as well as being a senior advisor to Governor Hogan on military matters. Her decorated military career spanned nearly three decades, including two overseas deployments, and resulted in a multitude of awards, including the Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star Medal, and the National Defense Service Medal. Singh’s previous corporate experience includes serving as Managing Director for Accenture, where she managed all activities for the company’s Health and Public Service division in North America.

About Veteran Evaluation Services

VES, a Maximus company, honors America’s veterans and transitioning service members by supporting them through their VA claims and eligibility exams. The company works with veterans, providers, and Veterans Service Organizations (VSOs) to provide support in the claims process, with clinicians conducting exams in more than 3,000 locations across the United States and more than 800 locations globally. To learn more about VES and its services, please visit ves.com.

About Maximus

As a leading strategic partner to governments across the globe, Maximus helps improve the delivery of public services amid complex technology, health, economic, environmental, and social challenges. With a deep understanding of program service delivery, acute insights that achieve operational excellence, and an extensive awareness of the needs of the people being served, our employees advance the critical missions of our partners. Maximus delivers innovative business process management, impactful consulting services, and technology solutions that provide improved outcomes for the public and higher levels of productivity and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. For more information, visit maximus.com.