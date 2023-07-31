Daily Racing Form Announces Landmark Partnership With Jena Antonucci as a Brand Ambassador and Industry Advisor

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Daily Racing Form (“DRF”) announces landmark ambassador partnership with Jena Antonucci. DRF, a leading provider of premium data and authoritative editorial coverage to sports and horse racing enthusiasts in North America is pleased to partner with Jena Antonucci, a Belmont Stakes-winning trainer.

Ms. Antonucci made history earlier this year as the first female thoroughbred trainer to win the Belmont Stakes, the final jewel of the Triple Crown. From her background as an equine veterinary assistant, to her farm, Bella Inizio, and her training and ownership organization horseOlogy, Antonucci has been a champion of the horses which support the industry. Her ethos is for emphasis on horse health during their racing career and securing appropriate retirement following their time on the track. DRF will provide an omni-channel platform for Antonucci to bring these important aspects to the forefront of racing, including industry, horseplayer, and fan communities. Antonucci will be partnering with DRF at racing events, on social media, and throughout the horse racing editorial landscape.

“ It is such an honor to have the opportunity to work with the Daily Racing Form as an ambassador. Knowing the integrity and how iconic the DRF brand is and the amount of content they have at their fingertips is unparalleled.” said Antonucci. “ Having the honor to help tell the story of our sport and all of the good that happens within it along with the existing DRF team, is an exciting time. Promoting our sport and growing our audience to a new excited fan base is something I am very passionate about and looking forward to.”

“ The team at Daily Racing Form is very proud to be partnering with Jena. The diversity and success of Jena’s experience in thoroughbred care, championship level training and horse advocacy allow her to serve as a leading voice in the future evolution of the thoroughbred industry. As a brand that has prospered for over 129 years, Daily Racing Form appreciates Jena’s commitment to working with our next generations in teaching the rewarding experiences working with thoroughbred horses can bring. We look forward to the insights and unique experiences Jena will bring to our loyal customers,” said Scott Butera, Chief Executive Office of Sports Information Group, the publisher of DRF.

" In a sport where being first means everything, Daily Racing Form is enormously proud to partner with Jena, whose achievements will serve to inspire racing fans and women around the world," said James Zenni, Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of ZCG.

Content for this initiative can be accessed at https://promos.drf.com/jena.

About ZCG

About Daily Racing Form

About Affinity Interactive

Affinity Interactive is an omni-channel gaming industry leader with an expanded suite of casino and online gaming offerings. Combining leading regional casinos in Nevada, Missouri and Iowa with advanced technology, digital and media platforms, and an online betting presence, Affinity Interactive has nearly 1 million combined customers and is positioned to capitalize on the continued momentum in sports betting and iGaming globally. Affinity Interactive companies also include: the iconic Daily Racing Form, "America's Turf Authority since 1894" for horse racing and sports enthusiasts throughout North America; DRF Bets™, one of America's fastest-growing online and mobile wagering platforms; and DRF Sports, which provides fans with exclusive up-to-date sports betting stats, insights and analysis on all major U.S. sports and leagues. For more information, please visit affinityinteractive.com, DRF.com, bets.DRF.com and DRF.com/sports.

Affinity Interactive is a portfolio company of Z Capital Partners, L.L.C., the private equity fund management arm of Z Capital Group, L.L.C. ("ZCG"). ZCG is a leading, privately held merchant bank comprised of private markets asset management, business consulting services, technology development and solutions. ZCG has a global team comprised of over 375 professionals. (www.zcg.com)