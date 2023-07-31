On 77th Anniversary of its Founding, Pentel Releases its New Tagline "Reimagine your world"

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On the occasion of the 77th anniversary of its founding, Pentel Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan) is pleased to release its new tagline "Reimagine your world" starting from July 27, 2023, with the thought of "Drawing your world as you find it creates a brighter world."

Pentel was founded in Japan in 1946 from the former "Horie Bunkaido," a store dealing in traditional Japanese calligraphy goods. This year, we are welcoming our 77th anniversary. Throughout this history, we have been producing finely-crafted writing tools and drawing materials such as the "Sign Pen®" and "EnerGel®" and selling products encompassing a wide range of expression in arts and crafts, hobbies, and the like, in over 120 countries and regions worldwide.

Since its founding, Pentel has nurtured people's creativity and imagination by making a variety of tools that enable anyone to give form to their thoughts and feelings. We believe that as time goes on, as things get more complicated and the future gets more difficult to foresee, our role in supporting people in drawing their world with their own hands will become ever more important.

We therefore formulated our new tagline "Reimagine your world" with the thought of "Drawing your world as you find it creates a brighter world."

New Tagline: Reimagine your world

"Reimagine your world" refers to drawing your own world as you imagine it. Based on this new tagline, Pentel will support people in drawing their own world, while also drawing a joy-filled future.

New Brand Statement

The future is in our hands.

The power to reimagine a better, more compassionate world.

We create the tools to translate hopes and dreams into reality.

Hold in your hands the tools to express that vision, and you hold the power to Reimagine Your World.

About Pentel

Since 1946, Pentel has supplied the world with the highest quality writing and art products in more than 120 countries and regions around the world.

We take pride in our craftsmanship. Every Pentel mechanical pencil, lead, eraser, pen and correction fluid is manufactured by our own factories. Pentel is the only writing instrument company to ever receive the Deming Prize for recognition of the highest standard of quality. Visit: https://www.pentel.co.jp/

