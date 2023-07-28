CUPE 3338 Reaches Tentative Agreement With SFU

BURNABY, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CUPE 3338, representing campus support workers at Simon Fraser University, has reached a tentative agreement with SFU. The agreement covers over 800 members of CUPE 3338’s Unit 1, the largest bargaining unit at the University. These CUPE members include clerical workers, technical, library and bookstore workers, program assistants, lifeguards, and other workers providing on-campus services.

“Thanks to the hard work of our bargaining committee, and the on-going support of our members, we have been able to reach a fair and progressive collective agreement that recognized the crucial services provide by CUPE 3338 members on SFU campuses,” says Shaneza Bacchus, president of CUPE 3338. “Guided by the principles of equity, diversity and inclusion, this tentative agreement is a big step in improving the job security of CUPE 3338 members.”

When ratified, the 3-year renewed collective agreement will be in place from April 1, 2022 (retroactively) to March 31, 2025. Further details on the agreement won’t be released until presented to CUPE 3338 Unit 1 members for a ratification vote to be held in mid-August.

CUPE 3338 represents over 1200 workers, mainly at SFU campuses. Its diverse membership is spread among seven bargaining units with seven employers.

