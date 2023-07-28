Lincoln Financial Group Earns Eighth Consecutive 100% Score on Disability Equality Index

RADNOR, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) today announced that for the eighth consecutive year, it has been named as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion, earning a 100% score on the 2023 Disability Equality Index®. A joint initiative between the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and Disability:IN, the Index recognizes Lincoln’s continued commitment to creating an accessible, inclusive environment for people with disabilities.

“Diversity, equity and inclusion is at the center of who we are and all we do – fostering an environment that embraces uniqueness, celebrates differences and honors authenticity,” said Allison Green Johnson, chief diversity officer at Lincoln Financial Group and president of the Lincoln Financial Foundation. “We’re honored to be recognized on the Disability Equality Index for the eighth consecutive year, a reflection of our unwavering commitment to building an inclusive workplace, marketplace and community.”

Lincoln’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion is supported by its seven Business Resource Groups (BRGs). Established in 2013, Lincoln’s People with disAbilities BRG strives to create awareness and opportunities for employees with disabilities—both seen and unseen.

“I am incredibly proud of the impact the People with disAbilities BRG has had on Lincoln’s culture over the last decade. By championing awareness and understanding, and providing meaningful opportunities for inclusion, the BRG has not only empowered employees with disabilities but also enriched the fabric of our organization,” said Nancy Smith, senior vice president, head of corporate and finance law, co- executive sponsor of the people with disAbilities BRG, at Lincoln Financial Group. “Every day we’re fostering a work environment where every individual’s contributions are recognized, and this Index rating is a testament to that.”

The Disability Equality Index’s benchmarking tool measures disability workplace inclusion and evaluates companies’ policies to promote equal opportunity employment, embrace diversity, encourage people with disabilities to be themselves and have practices in place that provide comprehensive access.

This year, 485 participating corporations, including 71 Fortune 100, 207 Fortune 500 and 249 Fortune 1000 companies were evaluated across the following categories: Culture and Leadership; Enterprise-Wide Access; Employment Practices (Benefits, Recruitment, Employment, Education, Retention and Advancement, Accommodations); Supplier Diversity; Non-U.S. Operations (Non- Weighted). To view the full list of top-scoring companies on the Disability Equality Index, click here.

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, approximately 16 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $290 billion in end-of-period account balances net of reinsurance as of March 31, 2023. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good and ranks among Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies. Dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion, we are included on transparency benchmarking tools such as the Corporate Equality Index, the Disability Equality Index and the Bloomberg Gender- Equality Index. Committed to providing our employees with flexible work arrangements, we were named to FlexJobs’ list of the Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2022. With a long and rich legacy of acting ethically, telling the truth and speaking up for what is right, Lincoln was recognized as one of Ethisphere’s 2023 World’s Most Ethical Companies®. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com.

About the Disability Equality Index ®

The Disability Equality Index (DEI) is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality. Each company receives a score, on a scale of zero (0) to 100, with those earning 80 and above recognized as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion.”

The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation’s largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. The organizations are complementary and bring unique strengths that make the project relevant and credible to corporations and the disability community. The tool was developed by the DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts, and disability advocates. Learn more at: www.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org.

About the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD)

AAPD is a convener, connector, and catalyst for change, increasing the political and economic power for people with disabilities. As a national cross-disability rights organization AAPD advocates for full civil rights for the 60+ million Americans with disabilities. Learn more at: www.aapd.com.

About Disability:IN ®

Disability:IN is a global organization driving disability inclusion and equality in business. More than 400 corporations partner with Disability:IN to create long-term business and social impact through the world’s most comprehensive disability inclusion benchmarking and reporting tool, the Disability Equality Index (DEI); best-in-class conferences and programs; expert counsel and engagement; and public policy leadership. Join us at disabilityin.org/AreYouIN #AreYouIN.